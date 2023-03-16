The position of the planet in the Solar System means that it can only be seen at certain times.

Venus is the second closest planet to the Sun in our Solar System, but despite its proximity to our planet, it can be difficult to see at certain times of the year. In particular, it can often only be seen at sunrise or sunset, but why does this happen? First of all, we must consider that Venus it orbits the Sun at a shorter distance than the Earth. In other words, Venus moves on an internal orbit with respect to that of the Earth. Venus is only visible before sunrise or after sunset because its orbit lies between the Earth and the Sun. This location means that Venus appears close to the Sun in the night sky, so it’s only visible when the Sun is below the horizon. Also, Venus is an internal planet, meaning it is located closer to the Sun than Earth. This fact increases its visibility during sunrise and sunset, when the Sun is just below the horizon and Venus can still reflect enough sunlight to be seen. Venus also rotates around its axis very slowly, taking approx 243 earth days to complete a full rotation. This means that Venus has one day longer than its year! Because Venus rotates so slowly, when on our side of the Sun, her sunlit face largely turns away from the Earth. As a result, Venus appears very faint and difficult to see.

However, when Venus is on the opposite side of the Sun from us, its sunlit face turns almost completely towards the Earth. This is the moment when Venus appears brighter and more visiblebut it is also when Venus is closest to the horizon during sunrise or sunset. The light of the Sun, when it is about to disappear below the horizon, can illuminate the earth’s atmosphere, creating a sort of “lens effect” which can make it easier to observe the planet. In summary, Venus can only be seen at sunset or sunrise because its sunlit face is closest to the horizon at those times. This, combined with the brightness of the sunlight being reflected off Earth’s atmosphere, can make Venus easier to spot. However, to observe Venus at its best, it is advisable to use instruments such as binoculars or a telescope and to choose a location with low light pollution, such as a rural area or an astronomical observatory