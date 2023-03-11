When your cat does not want to be around children, it does not necessarily mean that the cat be mean or aggressive.

Children tend to love cats, it can be disappointing when your cat not a big fan of kids in your life.

Well, cats have different ways of reacting to children. Some cats love to play with the childrenbut many feel overwhelmed by them.

Sometimes cats just need more time to feel comfortable with a new or unknown situation.

Something that is very precise is that cats are very sensitive to changes in their environment. Things we don’t even notice or pay attention to can be very stressful for a cat.

For example, the different smells, changes in routine and loud noises they can cause your cat to panic and children tend to be very noisy in their movements.

When a cat feels stressed, they can react in different waysbetween them, running away, hiding, while others stand their ground and hiss, hit and scratch.

It is important carefully monitor any interaction between the cat and the children to avoid any aggressive or dangerous behavior.

Also, the cat’s behavior It can change according to the age of the child. and your cat’s trust level, sometimes the cat may allow the child to interact with it.

Rough handling or even just handling in a way your cat is not used to can be too stressful.

Children visiting your home

If your cat is completely overwhelmed by children and is trying to escape and hide, allow him to do so.

Once they’re in this state, it does more harm than good to force them to interact. Be your cat’s guardian and don’t let children search for your cat.

If your cat is willing to interact but is overwhelmed by rough handling, encourage children to play with a wind-up toy.

The toy provides some distance from the children but offers them a way to interact.

Enforce that once the cat leaves, the children cannot follow. This will help your cat trust you and keep her willing to interact.

Children who live with the cat

Handling is key when living with animals and children. It is important to teach children how to properly handle and play with cats, but it is not always possible to teach them constantly.

It is important to have high areas where the cat can climb and that children cannot reach.

There must be off-limits areas in the house where children cannot disturb the cat. Some of these areas include high spots, around the food and water dish, and the litter box.

It is important to always supervise the interaction between children and cats to avoid dangerous situations for both the child and the animal.

