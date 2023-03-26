I know Vedat Bilgin, Minister of Labor and Social Security, as a person who takes ownership of state property and does not allow arbitrary expenditures. He went over some corruption allegations in the Social Security Institution (SGK). However, when it came to a certain point, the investigation was locked. Because there are politicians on whom those involved in the incident lean on their backs. Investigations are carried out, corruption is identified, but these files are either never submitted to the C. Prosecutor’s Office. […]

