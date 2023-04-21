Why don’t you record the winning songs of the Vallenato Festival anymore?

Five days after the official inauguration of the 56th Vallenato Legend Festival in homage to Luis Enrique Martínez, ‘El Pollo Vallenato’, a question marks the sore point regarding the importance of the unpublished song contest within the folkloric event and vallenata music in general.

Why the Vallenato groups of today? Are you not seduced by recording the unpublished winning songs of the Vallenato Festival?Has the level of the compositions dropped so much that no one is interested in taking them to recording studios? Or is it rather that the ‘commercial’ vallenato is not interested in assuming its role of safeguarding vallenato music?

According to the opinion of the president of the Vallenata Legend Festival Foundation, Rodolfo Molina Araujo, for new artists it is not easy to include the unpublished songs because they ‘play’ with the commercial part. “the unpublished song has a great responsibility in the traditional part, that for some of the new artists it is not easy to be including them in their commercial works, they play with the commercial theme”he expressed.

Rodolfo Molina, president of the FLV Foundation./PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.

Molina Araújo also informed that the FLV Foundation is studying the possibility of using these winning songs to make them commercially visible. For this, Molina explained, that Consuelo Araújo, ‘la Cacica’, created her label Chipuco Producciones, with which these songs would be recorded.

On the other hand, one of those who had the task of choosing songs for this version of the contest, Ivo Díaz, was concerned about the level shown by the more than 200 topics presented.

“It seems that the songs to compose have run out, just like the melodies. Every day that passes I find more reason for the call that Unesc makes usor to preserve our traditional music vallenata. I send an SOS to the estates that promote and preserve our Vallenato music so that we make a common front”, said the son of the minstrel Leandro Díaz who took the opportunity to make a call to work with the seedbeds of the composition and not let it die “lThe expression that has made us known worldwide.

“We have to work on the seedbeds, on the new composers to encourage them and they can sing beautiful to our vallenateither. We cannot let the expression that has made us known worldwide die. Count on my commitment to help in whatever is necessary for the good composition and interpretation of our Vallenato music “he expressed.

The vice president of the Foundation, Efrain ‘Mono’ Quintero, who also points out that part of the blame lies with the new composers who have lost “creativity”.

“Today the festivals and songs have become festivaleras. Of 229 songs, unfortunately the level is declining but tremendously, there is no such creative part of the composer’s trade, Renowned composers have been lost and diluted and, the new one, presents songs made for the Vallenato Festival, which they do not have all that capacity that we should be promoting ”, emphasized.

Quintero commented that through the foundation they are promoting and holding workshops with which it is intended to give structure and recover what is the vallenata composition. “Literally and melodically, they are two extremely important elements, we have a totally different scenario, we are talking about the urban composer, we cannot deny that, and we must look at it with a magnifying glass, so that this new composer does not stray a bit from the orthodoxy of ours and make a nice composition”, said.

A composer who left an enduring mark on the folkloric event was Rafael Manjarrez, author of ‘Sentimental absence’, subject considered the ‘Festival anthem’.

Rafael Manjarrez, president of Sayco and author of “Sentimental Absence”./PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.

Regarding this phenomenon that minimizes the unpublished song, Manjarrez expressed: “The authors are testimonials that we narrate the events and we do it within the environment and the factors that correspond to us according to the time. The foundation is an entity that is on the lookout, that studies, that observes, that seeks a way to guarantee that its role of safeguarding music, of authenticity, is maintained without demonizing that the works may have a commercial purpose”.

60 SONGS FOR THE CROWN IN 2023

Of the 229 registered songs, only 60 passed the filter and will compete for the crown of the 56th Vallenato Legend Festival in homage to Luis Enrique Martinez, ‘El Pollo Vallenato’.

36 paseos, 13 merengues, 7 sones and 4 puyas were selected by the jury made up of the King of Kings of the Unpublished Vallenata Song, Ivo Luis Diaz Ramos; the composer Jacinto Leonardy Vega Gutiérrez and the communicator and historian Javier Onate Ali.

The unpublished song contest It will start on Friday, April 28. in the Pedro Castro Monsalvo fairgrounds.

BY: JOSÉ MARTÍNEZ VEGA / EL PILÓN