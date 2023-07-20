Why Early Morning Walks Are Essential to Protect Pets from Heat Stroke

Title: Early Morning Walks Help Pets Beat the Miami Heat, Says Pet Expert

Subtitle: With temperatures soaring, experts recommend adjusting walking times and taking precautions to protect pets from heat-related risks.

Miami, FL – As scorching temperatures continue to grip Miami, both humans and pets are facing the challenges brought on by the oppressive heat. However, unlike humans who can sweat, our furry friends rely on alternative means to cool down, making them more vulnerable to heat stroke and dehydration. To combat this, experts are urging pet owners to take precautions, including opting for early morning walks to avoid the most intense heat of the day.

According to Fiorella Tagliafico, a pet care expert, cats and dogs lack the ability to sweat, making it essential to find alternate ways to regulate their body temperature. Panting and heat release through paw pads are their primary mechanisms for keeping cool. However, the extreme temperatures Miami experiences put pets at risk of heat stroke and severe dehydration, said Tagliafico in an interview with Telemundo 51 Miami.

Miami has been battling consecutive days with a heat index of 100°F (38°C) and was issued its first “excessive heat advisory” by the NWS Miami earlier this week, with temperatures exceeding 110°F (43°C). Although pets may not follow statistics, they can undoubtedly feel the heat. Dr. Alejandro Caos, a veterinarian at The Vets, a mobile veterinary service operating in Miami and Tampa, highlights the importance of considering a pet’s breed, age, general health, and surrounding conditions when assessing their ability to adapt to extreme heat, as reported by El Nuevo Herald.

Recognizing the signs of heat stroke is crucial to preserving the well-being of pets. The American Veterinary Hospital Association (AAHA) advises pet owners to be vigilant for symptoms such as excessive panting, fast breathing, weakness, and vomiting. In severe cases, pets may even lose consciousness. Taking prompt action and seeking immediate veterinary attention is vital if heat stroke is suspected.

To prevent heat-related issues, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) recommends ensuring pets are well hydrated and in cool environments during a heat wave. When pets are outdoors, they should have access to shady areas for shelter. Placing ice cubes in their water bowl can aid in cooling them down, with ceramic or stainless steel bowls being preferred over plastic, as they keep water fresh longer. Furthermore, pet owners are advised to provide sufficient shade throughout the day, as the sun’s position changes. Proper shade provision is essential in keeping pets cool during heatwaves, according to experts.

While walks play an essential role in a pet’s routine, adjustments should be made during heatwaves. Early morning or evening hours are considered the safest times to avoid the intense heat. Additionally, pet owners must be cautious of hot surfaces, such as asphalt, which can cause burns to sensitive paw pads. Miami’s beaches, often a popular exercising spot for pets, can also pose dangers during peak heat, as the sand can become scorching.

For certain breeds, especially those with light or fine fur, Dr. Caos recommends using sunscreen on the tips of their ears and nose to prevent sunburn and ensure their overall well-being.

Hydration is the key to preventing dehydration in pets during hot days, emphasizes the AAHA. In the event of heat stroke suspicion, pets should be moved to a cool, well-ventilated area. They should be given small amounts of cool water (not cold) and lightly drenched to lower their body temperature. If the pet’s condition does not improve, immediate consultation with a veterinarian is advised.

As Miami continues to battle extreme heat, pet owners are being urged to prioritize their pets’ well-being by taking necessary precautions and adjustments, while early morning walks provide a welcome reprieve from the blistering heat.

KEEP READING: Miami: Extreme Heat Warning and Recommendations | 8 Amazing Miami Rooftop Pools to Cool Off.

[Word Count: 751]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

