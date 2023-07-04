Why even new embryo models cannot become human

Recently, researchers caused a stir by presenting structures from human stem cells that are reminiscent of a very early stage of embryo development. Media reports at the time spoke of “artificial embryos”, among other things. However, according to Viennese experts, the dystopian images that were created with it do not correspond to reality. The new structures, more correctly called “embryo models”, could never become a human being either.

The most recent debate started in mid-June at a symposium of the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR), the largest scientific organization for stem cell research. There, a group led by Magdalena Żernicka-Goetz from the California Institute of Technology (USA) reported on progress in the field. Her research group has developed an embryo model from human pluripotent stem cells that roughly corresponds to the stage of development 14 days after fertilization of an egg cell.

The President of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (OeAW), Heinz Faßmann, admitted that this caused unpleasant emotions in him on Monday afternoon at a background discussion organized by the OeAW in front of journalists. However, Jürgen Knoblich, who has been interim head of the Institute for Molecular Biotechnology (IMBA) at the OeAW for five years, promptly dispelled any association with “people from the laboratory”.

Such embryo models are an approach that has been pursued by several research groups for several years. The aim is to research the very early stages of the development of living beings using a kind of ball made of stem cells. Such a “blastoid” is roughly comparable to what an organism looks like a few days after fertilization. This is also the profession of Nicolas Rivron, who works with embryo models at the IMBA.

With these structures, “some aspects” can be “recreated” in this early phase, according to the scientist, who was also involved in the development of the ethical guidelines for such research within the framework of the ISSCR. Rivron is investigating which factors can prevent fertilized egg cells from implanting in the lining of the uterus. It is precisely at this point that the desire to have children fails for many couples.

Even today, little is known about these early problems: “We know more about the surface of Mars than about it,” said Rivron. Two years ago, the researcher and his team were able to develop a model for the implantation of human embryos in the journal “Nature”.

The scientists explained that the IMBA is working with embryo models that roughly correspond to the status after seven days. The new models – the group from the USA and also an Israeli team have not yet published work on this that has not yet been peer-reviewed – are merely an improvement on such approaches and, according to Knoblich, represent “progress”, but probably not worthy of a Nobel Prize.

The Viennese experts are quite annoyed by the attention they are receiving, as the teams have gone public with no visible data. There were also communication problems. You are not dealing with “embryos” here. “It’s very misleading,” Rivron said.

According to Knoblich, he would only speak of an embryo if the organism had a chance of developing into a fetus. This is by no means the case with the stem cell models. Many genetic defects accumulate there within a very short time. In addition, they are not nearly as well organized as real early-stage embryos.

That a human could ever develop from such a cell structure is somehow conceivable in science fiction scenarios, but extremely unrealistic. Even with mouse embryo models, where research is much more advanced, “there has never been a mouse out of it,” said Knoblich. In humans, the challenges would be even greater – different types of stem cells would be needed here. In addition, he doesn’t see why anyone should do such experiments at all. Even attempting it would bring “ostracism” in the scientific community. The motivation for this research at IMBA is to facilitate implantation, not to breed humans.

While research on fertilized human egg cells has to be stopped after 14 days in most countries, there are also strict rules for embryo model research. These were already formulated before the first such approaches were implemented with human stem cells, stressed Rivron. There is a mandatory assessment by an ethics committee, the models may only be kept for as short a time as possible and may not be transplanted into the uterus. Not, however, because further development is feared, but because complications for the wearer are feared. What’s more, it would be deeply “unethical,” Rivron said.

For the Chair of the Austrian Bioethics Commission, Christiane Druml, the high hurdles that have to be overcome in the scientific system before publication in a renowned specialist journal means that there is no reason to expect misuse. You have great trust in the science system here. The latter takes the rejection of research on embryos in the early stages by large parts of the population very seriously, according to Knoblich: That is exactly why they are working on “ethically better alternatives”.