Why Guayabal yes and El Remanso no?

Liliana Cardona Marín

Nine months after this newspaper wrote that ‘The land of oblivion is in Pereira’, which portrayed the precarious conditions of the access roads and other shortcomings that affect the El Remanso neighborhood, which is 13 years old of existence and after seven months have passed since the same community seized the de facto roads and closed one of the main roads of the Villasantana commune, at the height of the settlement called El Danubio, things have not changed in the least and instead, the situation has worsened.

That September 16, 2022, several secretaries of the municipal administration went to the place to carry out emergency negotiations that would allow the vehicular traffic of individuals, suppliers, orange buses and feeders, with the commitment of the until then Secretary of Infrastructure Juan Carlos Restrepo, that in March of this year the works that were requested would be carried out and that could not be done at the moment because the budget had already been distributed, so we had to wait until 2023.

Among the promises of that day, the petitioners were told that while the intervention was taking place they would have the yellow machine at their disposal and whenever they required it, to fix the potholes that winter causes in the land devoid of gutters and adequate sewage network. . The question that haunts everyone in the neighborhood is why, if Guayabal is a neighborhood of later construction, is it fully paved?

The situation in the present

The long-awaited March of this year arrived, Restrepo had already left the Infrastructure portfolio and Milton Hurtado was promoted to that Secretariat, who in the first days of work was diligent for any issue, but as the days went by the same as with the rest of his peers, he disappeared from whatsapp and responds little to the locals.

Noticing that the community was beginning to question the promises, he paid a visit and said that the paving of that road required a large investment, so while these resources were being managed, he would send the surveyors and material to provisionally adapt the platforms, thus avoiding the puddles and the water that cascades down the battered streets.

Roosevelt Benjumea is one of the natural leaders of this cause and has repeatedly told El Diario that “some engineers came one day and looked, they left and never came back. According to them, the community does not allow them to work and they were removed from here, but that is false, how can we not want what we have asked for so much?

They were worse than they were

The neighbors had a field in poor condition and with zero maintenance by the mayor’s office, nothing to envy the fields of Quibdó in Chocó, but still and everything there they played sports and for good or bad, the children had a space to play without danger of vehicles.

This situation also changed for the worse, when at the beginning of March of this year several loads of sand were deposited in that space. repair of the road, the fact is that it has been lying there for more than a month, winter has washed part of it, the polyshadows that covered it are already pieces of cloth for the garbage and the irresponsible of the pets could not find a better place to the needs of your animals without picking up.

What do you have to say about the situation?

Roosevelt Benjumea – leader in El Remanso

“As they already failed to comply with March, they told us that April or May, but not a single worker is seen. The only way out that they are leaving us is that we close again and it will be a great closure to be able to have a good path “

Mariluz Jiménez – social leader El Remanso

“We have had to make petition rights, a lot of effort with stationery and the mayor has failed us. They told us that before the cable and the feeders came into operation they were going to pave us and nothing”.