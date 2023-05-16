Why has hypertension become common in children and adolescents?

PREVENTION

Hypertension is a disease characterized by high blood pressure, and although it is generally associated with older adults, it can also affect children and adolescents.

In fact, in recent years, the incidence figures for hypertension in minors have been increasing, which is very alarming.

Dr. Gregory Celis, Medical Director of Laboratorios Bagó, indicates that “although there is no exact record on the frequency of this disease in minors, the latest National Health and Nutrition Survey (ENSANUT) indicates that the rate of overweight and the Obesity in children between 5 and 11 years of age was 35.4% on a national scale, which suggests a possible relationship between this phenomenon and hypertension.

Considering that this is a non-communicable disease, and therefore can be prevented, and regarding World Hypertension Day (which is commemorated in the month of May), Celis details below some relevant points regarding the causes, consequences , warning signs and prevention mechanisms of this evil that increasingly affects more and more children and adolescents around the world.

Hypertension in children and adolescents can be related to a series of factors, among which are: Obesity and overweight; family history; Kidney diseases; Heart problems; and hormonal problems.

Celis indicates that high blood pressure in children and adolescents can negatively impact their quality of life. “It increases the risk of cardiovascular and renal diseases in the future. “In addition, they may experience emotional problems, such as anxiety or depression, because they would be dealing with a chronic illness,” she notes.

One of the main limitations that patients with hypertension face is related to physical activity, since, despite being young, they experience fatigue more easily and have less resistance to perform these activities.

Regarding its prevention, Celis points out recommendations: Take a healthy diet; Stimulate physical activity; Teaching to manage stress; Sleep adequately; Perform blood pressure checks; Go to the doctor regularly.