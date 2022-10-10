According to media reports, this year’s National Day, many young people posted their “reverse tourism” itineraries on social platforms. Different from the traditional tourist crowd, many of them make their vacation more comfortable by choosing unpopular destinations, checking in non-tourist cities, and taking “home” vacations.

Not a famous tourist town, but become a popular tourist destination? Judging from the data provided by some online travel platforms, “reverse tourism” is indeed becoming a new trend among young groups, such as Hengshui in Hebei, Hegang in Heilongjiang, Rizhao in Shandong, Leshan in Sichuan, Hanzhong in Shaanxi, and many non-traditional tourist cities. During this period, there has been a significant increase in travel orders.

It is not surprising that more and more young people no longer go to popular tourist cities together, but choose “reverse tourism”. Those popular tourist cities and scenic spots are often crowded during the holidays. On the one hand, too many tourists can easily reduce the travel experience, such as long queues, blocking the road, etc.; on the other hand, with the skyrocketing demand, the cost of food, accommodation, air tickets, etc. has risen, making it difficult to travel to popular tourist cities. It may cost you a month’s salary.

At the same time, the Internet is now very developed, and various grass-growing platforms are spread by ten or ten, and some niche cities and scenic spots worth visiting can also successfully go out of the circle. It can be said that “the fragrance of wine is not afraid of deep alleys”, and the visibility of unpopular tourist destinations is constantly improving.

For many young people, instead of spending a lot of money to “add congestion” to popular destinations, it is better to go to these niche areas, which are not only cheaper, but also cleaner, more leisurely and more comfortable. And there is no state of over-development and over-commercialization, so that tourists can experience the original ecological taste.

Therefore, it is not a bad thing for young people to say goodbye to getting together and drive the rise of “reverse tourism”. At least, it means that people’s travel choices are more diversified, and they can have a more cost-effective travel route choice. This diversification and cost-effectiveness can actually drive more increments for the tourism consumer market.

More importantly, the diversion of “reverse tourism” to some popular tourist destinations can also force them to improve the service level and operational capabilities of scenic spots, instead of lying on the ground and collecting money on natural resources.

For example, many netizens have mentioned that some traditional popular scenic spots have been excessively developed commercially, and are basically developed in the same way, especially in some “ancient towns” all over the world, selling the same food and snacks, the same text Create a product that lacks local characteristics.

On the contrary, those unpopular scenic spots retain enough local features and characteristics, are not over-commercialized, do not have the same gourmet snacks, and do not have ridiculously expensive prices. They can bring tourists a better travel experience.

It can be said that the new changes in the tourism market represented by “reverse tourism” mean that in the era of Internet grass-growing, young people no longer blindly follow the crowd, but have higher requirements for tourism experience and play quality. Therefore, the tourism market should also speed up the supply of high-quality products, especially for some traditional popular scenic spots, and the services and experience should be continuously upgraded. Relying on the rich tourism resources and the only one who does not want to make progress, it will be slowly abandoned by tourists sooner or later.

Source: Zhengzhou Daily

Responsible editor: Zhang Jianli