Why is accordion day celebrated every May 6?

This Saturday, May 6th, the world accordion day For this reason, EL PILÓN tells you since when this day is commemorated and the origin of the most important instrument of the vallenato genre.

This date commemorated since 2009 when in Glasgow, Scotland, representatives of some 30 nations They approved its creation.

Since then, every association, group, orchestra, performer and/or teacher has celebrated the existence of this instrument. through different activities held on May 6 of each year.

this instrument is made up of a bellows, a fingerboard containing buttons and keys, as well as two wooden harmonic boxes. Its origin comes from the harmonica and was formerly known as the ‘Poor man’s piano’, because only humble musicians played it.

VALLENATO ACCORDION

The accordion became the essential instrument that allowed the creation of the vallenato genre. He arrived in Colombia late 19th century and Henri Candelier spoke of the accordion in his book “Río-Hacha et les indiens Goajires”, released in 1881.

This instrument traveled to the coffee country aboard German merchant ships that arrived in Riohacha, La Guajiraplace where the first recognized vallenato accordion player emerged, Francisco ‘The Man’ Muscote Guerraa vallenato legend.

Gradually, the instrument was welcomed by musicians that would create airs or happy rhythms giving rise to the traditional vallenato.

Chico Bolano, Luis Enrique Martinez, Colacho Mendoza, Alejo Duran, Andres Landero, Lorenzo Morales ‘Moralito’, Luis Enrique Martinez, Emiliano Zuleta Baquero, Juancho Rois, are some of the most representative accordion players of Vallenato folklore.