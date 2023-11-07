Why is ARENA demanding the annulment of Nayib Bukele’s candidacy for the Presidency?

The leadership of the Nationalist Republican Alliance presented an appeal on Monday to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) to revoke the candidacy of President Nayib Bukele, because it violates the Constitution of the Republic.

The president of the political organization, Carlos García Saade, explained that the country’s Constitution establishes that immediate re-election is prohibited. For that reason, he asked the judges to be brave with the oath they swore to the Constitution, not to the current president of the country.

Likewise, tricolor deputy César Reyes told the press that they will defend democracy and affirmed that they will enforce the laws.

“We saw how the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, with four votes in favor, authorized the registration of the presidential formula of the Nueva Ideas party in a violation of the Constitution,” he explained.

The Supreme Electoral Court agreed on November 4 to register the candidacy of President Nayib Bukele to run for immediate re-election in the February 2024 elections.

“The Collegiate Body agreed to register, with four votes and one abstention from Judge Julio Olivo, the presidential formula of the Nuevas Ideas party, after confirming that it meets the legal requirements,” indicated the electoral body through the X platform.

The controversial politician thus became the first president in the democratic era of El Salvador to become a candidate for immediate re-election, since Maximiliano Hernández Martínez.

Nayib Bukele celebrated that his candidacy is registered, a process that, he assured, was legally registered and without votes against. “Legally registered! And without votes against. God with us! ”He stated in a brief message shared on the social network.

After he received approval from the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, lawyers from a civil movement and candidates for opposition deputies filed requests to disqualify him because they claim that immediate presidential re-election is prohibited in at least 6 articles of the Constitution.

The path to Nayib Bukele’s re-election opened in 2021, when the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court, modified and imposed by him, changed a criterion for interpreting the Constitution. The judges argued that the prohibition of immediate re-election is for a ruler who has been in power for 10 years, which did not occur in modern Salvadoran times.

Until before this change, a president had to finish his 5-year term and wait 10 to seek the Presidency again.

Share this: Facebook

X

