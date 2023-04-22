Cats are intelligent and curious animals that often enjoy long naps and large meals, which is why they can die from being overweight.

However, excessive weight gain in cats can be a serious problem, as it can lead to a number of serious health problems and even death.

It is important for cat owners to ensure that their pets maintain a healthy weight to ensure a long and happy life.

Why is being overweight dangerous for cats?

Just like humans, being overweight and obese can cause serious health problems in cats. Some of these problems include:

Heart disease: Being overweight and obese can increase the risk of heart disease in cats, since the heart has to work harder to pump blood through the body.

Diabetes: Overweight cats are at higher risk of developing diabetes, which may require daily injections of insulin and constant monitoring of blood sugar.

Respiratory problems: Overweight cats may have difficulty breathing due to the added pressure on the lungs.

Joint problems: Excess weight can put stress on a cat’s joints, which can lead to arthritis and other problems. joints.

Skin problems: Overweight cats are more prone to skin problems like infections and rashes.

How can overweight in cats be prevented?

The best way to prevent overweight in cats is through a combination of proper diet and exercise.

Here are some things cat owners can do to help keep their pets healthy and fit:

provide a healthy diet: Just like humans, cats need a balanced and nutritious diet. Make sure your cat is eating high-quality foods that are designed to meet her nutritional needs.

Avoid giving them too many treats or human foods, as these can be high in calories and fat.

Monitor portion sizes: It is important to control the amount of food given to the cat to avoid overfeeding.

Follow the food manufacturer’s recommendations and divide meals into smaller portions throughout the day.

Encourage exercise: Cats need daily exercise to stay fit and healthy. Encourage play and physical activity daily to help burn calories and keep weight under control.

Have regular checkups with your vet: It’s important to take your cat to the vet regularly for physical exams and to monitor his weight and overall health.

Provide a stimulating environment: Provide your cat with a nurturing environment with toys and play areas to help stimulate her mind and body.

