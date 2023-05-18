Why is it celebrated on March 19 every year?

One of the most important days for Catholicism is commemorated with the celebration in honor of the putative father of Jesus, and husband of the Virgin Mary.

Christian festivities highlight the sacred role fulfilled and highlighted by each saint. José de Nazareth is part of the santoral calendar due to his great work in raising the son of God.

He March 19 of each year is celebrated on Saint Joseph’s Day.. In 1847 he was named San José Obrero as Patron of the Universal Church, by Pope Pius IX, as a model father and custodian husband of the Holy Family, with Jesus Child and Mary Mother of God.

For being a master of a trade, José Carpintero is revered as the patron of carpenters, engineers and workers in general, he is also the name day for all those who are named “José”, “Josefa” or “Josefina”.

San José: Patron of Banking in Venezuela

In 1920 Pope Benedict XV declared him patron against communism and moral laxity. The Banking Association of Venezuela devoutly keeps this day and adopted March 19 as a bank holiday, non-working for banks and is celebrated on the corresponding day of the week.

We tell you who Saint Joseph was, why his anniversary is commemorated every March 19, and who proclaimed it a holiday.

There is little iconography that shows José in his office of carpenter, Although the representation of the putative father of Jesus in his workshop stands out in Spanish painting of the 16th century; so most of the images of him are devotional in nature. Saint Joseph is known as “the Saint of Silence” since no words are known to him in the Scriptures, only acts of faith, love and protection for the Holy Family as a chosen one of God.

In Venezuela, on March 19 there is a great party in Elorza, Apure state, as part of the Patron Saint Festivities in honor of San José; It is even well known the passage of a traditional song that recalls:

“On March 19 / for a dance they invited me / to the population of Elorza / to their patron saint festivities”.

In addition, the Day of San José is celebrated in other locations in our country, such as the city of Maracay, where the San José Fair is held, in the Cathedral –consecrated to José de Nazareth– the great mass is held rociera de San José, the election of queens of the fair, sports, cultural, agricultural, bullfighting, parades.

In the rest of the country, as a tribute to the workers, it is customary to assume it as a bank holiday and it is celebrated on University Worker’s Day.

Every March 19, the Catholic Church commemorates a very special saint, considered the patron of the universal Church: Saint Joseph. Photo: Web

With information from IVenezuela Travel

Also read: Everything you need to know about circumcision