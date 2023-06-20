Why is it so difficult to find the submersible and rescue the passengers who were going to visit the Titanic in time?

Finding the submersible that disappeared while taking tourists to the Titanic wreck will be a difficult challenge, a marine engineering expert explained Tuesday, the third day since the ship went missing.

With all communications lost, rescuers don’t know if the submersible is floating just below the water’s surface or submerged on the ocean floor, Alistair Greig, a professor of marine engineering, told Reuters.

If the crew is at the bottom of the seaa robot ship may have to be sent to bring the entire vessel to the surface, Greig explained, adding that there are very few robots of this type.

“You’re not going to be able to transfer them to another vessel at depth. You’re going to have to get the whole submersible up and then get them out, get some kind of robot ship down there to attach something to them to help get them up and then extract them. All of that is going to take a long time,” explained the professor of marine engineering at University College London. According to the company’s specifications, the submersible has 96 hours of oxygen for five people, a period that would end on Thursday.

OceanGate Expeditions’ Titan submersible (via AP)

“If it’s in the background, much harder to locate. I don’t know what the topology is like, if it’s smooth or, also, it could be in lumps or holes. And then there are all the other wrecks of the Titanic that will send signals. So it won’t be so much a case of looking for it if she’s in the background, it will be a case of listening to it. So they have sonar buoys down there, and they hope that the crew will be able to create some sound and they can hear it,” she detailed.

(infographic: Marcelo Regalado)

“If you have fallen to the seabed and cannot get back up on your own, options are very limitedGreig said. “Although the submersible could still be intact, if it’s beyond the continental shelf, there are very few boats that can get that deep, and certainly not divers.” Even if they could get that far down, the expert doubted they could dock to the hatch of the OceanGate submersible.

Another possibility is a hull leak, a worse outlookhe pointed.

The other scenario is that the submersible has floated to the surface, with an emergency mechanism.

“But of course, without communications, then it’s hard to locate where they are. (…) Most of it will be just below the surface, with only the small amount above it, ”he added.

The view from the seabed (image: CBS)

Finding an object the size of a truck, partially submerged, in an area with intense waves, is an arduous challenge for authorities.

“The crew inside the submersible cannot get out. They require someone to loosen the bolts from the outside so they can’t come out. This thing is the size of a large transit van, about twenty feet long, white. So it’s going to be pretty hard to detect from the air,” Greig added.

the icebreaker Polar Prince, which transported the crew and ship to the submersion point, was conducting surface searches overnight, and a Boeing P-8 Poseidon surveillance aircraft would resume search operations in the morning, the US Coast Guard said on Twitter. . Two Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft had also flown over the area.

The Canadian military dropped sonar buoys to listen for possible sounds from the Titan.

“It’s a remote area, and it’s a challenge to conduct a search in that remote area,” said Rear Adm. John Maugercommander of the United States Coast Guardwho was also looking for Titan.

Speaking Tuesday on NBC’s “Today” show, Mauger said his team prioritized searching underwater and moving equipment that could help with the search.

With information from AP and Reuters

