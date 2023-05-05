Home » Why is it so hot in Valledupar? Experts answer
In recent weeks, the inhabitants of Valledupar have reported on their social networks that high temperatures have been recorded in the city, reaching almost 40 degrees and thermal sensations of 42°.

Given this, the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (Ideam), explained why this phenomenon is occurring: “The high thermal sensation reported by the inhabitants of the Colombian Caribbean coast is caused because the intertropical convergence zone It is located in the center of the country”.

This means that the dry and hot temperature in Valledupar and the Caribbean It will last until June.

The high winds and high wave conditions are a product of the jet stream condition of low caribbean level; This causes dry weather conditions to be postponed until June and we have high temperatures reported for this region.”, he pointed out.

