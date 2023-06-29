why is it so mysterious?

The black wolf could be the first predator genetically modified by humans. Its history dates back thousands of years.

Contrary to what many people believe, the black wolf is a melanistic variant of the well-known gray wolf (Canis lupus). Carlos Linnaeus nicknamed these fascinating mammals under the scientific name Canis lycaon, since he believed that these canids and gray wolves were different species. Over time, it has been shown that this is not the case.

Despite the fact that black wolves have been known for a long time to be just a variant of the common ones, several recently published studies have yielded truly interesting information regarding their appearance. If you want to know more about this fascinating animal and the genetic secrets it holds, keep reading.

The black wolf: a fascinating animal

The wolf (Canis lupus) is a canid native to Eurasia and North America, so black wolves are also found in this geographical area. Even so, it is interesting to know that its distribution is atypical and responds to certain clear patterns: its appearance is much more common in North America than in the rest of the world.

On the other hand, this hue is known to appear in 62% of Canadian forest-dwelling wolves, compared to 7% of melanistic tundra-dwelling wolves.

This makes all the evolutionary sense in the world: a black predator in the middle of the snow stands out so much that prey can identify it before it is hunted, right?

The truth is that the real evolutionary purpose of this mutation has not been fully discovered. It is difficult to justify the existence of black wolves, since they do not have natural predators and a dark tone does not seem to provide an advantageous camouflage capacity in wooded environments. So how did these animals appear?

The secret is in genetics

According to a study published in the journal Science, black wolves could be the product of crossbreeding with domestic dogs. Furthermore, it appears that canids with this melanistic variant are currently more evolutionarily successful than their white relatives, due to environmental modification by climate change.

The genetic basis of this process is exciting. Black wolves have a mutation in the K gene, a fact that promotes their melanistic condition. Without the interest of going into the molecular bases of this process, we will say that these atypical canids have a curious evolutionary history, which goes back to the years of domestication of the dog.

It seems that the human being, throughout history, has encouraged the appearance of black wolves. When domesticating the domestic dog, our species chose the black variants, that is, those with typical properties of melanistic animals. This genetic selection could have skewed wolf populations when they interbred with dogs.

These same studies calculate that melanistic properties in canids extended around 13,000-120,000 years ago, without being able to give an exact date. To further complicate matters, it is estimated that the domestication of dogs occurred 40,000 years ago. Knowing to what extent this modified wild wolf populations is almost impossible.

Melanistic wolves are most common in North America.

