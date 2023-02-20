The expectations around teams like Junior and Medellín were high for the Apertura tournament, but in the first five dates the results have not been given, what is happening to them?

The Barranquilleros in the current league have only added three points out of 15 possible, but their streak without knowing victory is longer and dates from the return of Arturo Reyes to the technical direction in mid-November.

Reyes has directed 10 games and despite the enormous effort of the directors, who did their best to hire Juan Fernando Quintero and other figures required by the coach, the team has not won any match under his command.

Halfway through the homer of the Completion tournament, when he took the place left by Julio Comesaña, he lost to Santa Fe, Millonarios and Pereira.

In the current campaign, they started with a draw against Águilas Doradas (1-1), tied by the same score against Medellín, lost 1-0 against Bucaramanga, drew again but 0-0 with Unión Magdalena and lost on Saturday to Grass 1-0.

Three points out of 15 possible for a team built to be champion is very little and worse if you look at its location on the depositions board, box 15.

A similar case is that of Medellín, which out of 15 points at stake has collected only two, marches in box 18 with four goals scored and seven against.

The ‘Powerful’ played the title in the previous semester and showed an exciting style of play and which was expected to continue on the same path this year.

However, they lost 2-1 against La Equidad, drew 1-1 with Junior and with Santa Fe by the same score, lost again 2-1 with Envigado and 1-0 against América.

The team led by David González lost the compass, they are not defensively and in attack Cambindo and Pons are not that fearsome duo of three months ago.

Meanwhile, the one who does breathe easy is the Millonarios coach, Alberto Gamero, because he has two victories in the same number of games and despite not having three of his figures, Omar Bertel, Larry Vásquez and David Silva, defeated 2-1 Jaguares, in a match in which Oscar Cortes shone at the level he did in the Su-20 National Team.

At the opening of the fifth date of the BetPlay League, Huila won their first point by drawing at home with Tolima. The match between Envigado and Alianza Petrolera ended by the same score.

Santa Fe breathed a breath with its 1-0 victory in Techo against La Equidad, a goal by Wilson Morelos, and reached five points out of 12 possible.

The one who does not raise his head is Once Caldas who yesterday lost 3-1 against Deportivo Pereira and only surpasses Colero Huila by one point.

Decisions are expected this week in Junior and Medellín. Today the directors meet with the technicians, while the Albos could announce the replacement of Diego Corredor, who yesterday was no longer on the technical bench, but Elkin Soto did.