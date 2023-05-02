Why is Labor Day commemorated every May 1?

If prior to the industrial revolution people worked from sunrise to sunset for a living, with the exodus to the cities and their large-scale production factories, the workers had to do it at the same time. frenetic pace of machines in closed, suffocating and unventilated spaces.

In the middle of the 18th century, the modern world began, thanks to the invention of the steam engine in Great Britain, which accelerated processes and increased production. However, progress had not come to improve the lives of workers, the working hours were exhausting, with shifts that exceeded 12 hours, tasks that were harmful to health and very poor salaries. About these unbearable living conditions, some time later, Charles Chaplin left an unforgettable work, called Modern times, a jewel of silent cinema, where he criticized -using humor- chain work, the new way of organizing work where specialized workers were born, with repetitive tasks, who had to sustain the rhythm imposed by the machines. And by those who directed them.

Employees in the United States must fulfill exhausting days of 12, 16 and even 18 hours. The only limitation that existed in some States was the prohibition against a person working 18 hours straight without just cause. The fine for forcing the employee to work that shift was $25.

An illustration of the Haymarket riot

Faced with labor exploitation, during the 19th century workers began to organize to demand decent work. They began to ask for improvements in conditions and the first strikes and demonstrations took place, which were quickly put down. Given the discontent of this new mass of salaried workers, the United States government decreed in 1868 that the maximum work shift should be 8 hours, so they could dedicate 8 hours to work, 8 hours to sleep and 8 for recreation. However, some businessmen ignored the new law. Compliance was not immediate and generated a lot of resistance.

This law, called Ingersoll, was signed by the US president Andrew Johnsonafter decades of workers’ claims, with clauses that allowed those hours to be extended.

the before and after

International Workers’ Day commemorates the May 1, 1886, a date that marked a before and after in the history of the organized labor movement. That day a strike began to demand the 8-hour day that lasted until the 4th of that month, when the Haymarket Revolt took place.

After the bomb was thrown at the police, fire was opened indiscriminately against the protesters

That May 1, 1886 in Chicago, thousands of workers took to the streets and clashed with the police. The The strike that began in the industrial epicenter of the country ended up spreading to the rest of the country. The factory workers demanded that the employers comply with the eight-hour day.

Some 80,000 workers began demonstrating. And the figure increased when almost half a million workers joined the strike in 5000 strikes throughout the country. The mobilizations did not stop during the days 2 and 3 of May.

After several episodes of police repression against the strikers, in which there were even deaths, a demonstration was called in Haymarket Square, May 4. The protesters had obtained a permit from Mayor Carter Harrison to hold an event in that square, who was there to provide security. While the socialist and anarchist Methodist pastor Samuel Fielden gave a speech, a person hidden in the crowd, who was never identified threw a firebomb at police forces it killed 6 troops and injured another 60 uniformed officers. Therefore, the security forces opened fire indiscriminately, leaving a balance of 38 workers dead and 115 wounded. That day went down in history as the “Haymarket Revolt (or Massacre)”.

Due to the serious events, the leaders were immediately arrested. Of 31 accused for the facton June 21, 1886, eight were condemned, who would be known as the haymarket martyrs: Samuel Fielden and Michael Schwab (American, 36 years old, salesman) received life imprisonment, Oscar Neebe (American, 36 years old, salesman) was given 15 years of hard labor and George Engel (German, 50 years old, printer), Adolf Fischer (German, 30 years old, journalist), August Spies (German, 31 years old, journalist), Louis Lingg (German, 22 years old, carpenter) and Albert Parsons (American, 39 years old, journalist) were sentenced to death. Parson had not been at the scene but turned himself in to be with his companions. Lingg did not make it to the gallows. He committed suicide in his cell, one day before the execution, on November 10, 1886. The process was riddled with irregularities and the defendants’ guarantees were not respected. The guilt of the condemned was never really proven.

The Chicago Martyrs

After receiving the sentence, the anarchists took the floor.

August Spiess said: “The voice that they are going to stifle will be more powerful in the future than how many words I could say now.”

“I only have to protest against the death sentence imposed on me because I have not committed any crime… but if I have to be hanged for professing my anarchist ideas, for my love of liberty, equality and fraternity, then I have no objection . I say it out loud: dispose of my life”. Adolph Fischer.

“No, it is not for a crime that they sentence us to death, it is for what has been said here in all tones: they sentence us to death for anarchy, and since we are condemned for our principles, I shout well strong: I am an anarchist! I despise them, I despise their order, their laws, their strength, their authority. hang me!”. Louis Lingg

On November 11, 1887, the day the anarchists went to the hour, a funeral parade of some 25,000 people filled the streets of Chicago to pay tribute to them.

A year later, in Illinois, it was recognized that the trial had not respected the rights of the defendants. On June 26, 1893, Illinois Governor John Peter Altgeld pardoned the three convicts who had not been executed (Samuel Fielden, Oscar Neebe and Michel Schwab) and considered that the convictions and executions were the result of “hysteria , packed juries and a biased judge.

It also alleged that “it was never discovered who dropped the bomb that killed the policeman and the evidence shows no connection between the defendants and the man who threw it.” In addition, he blamed the Chicago government for allowing the Pinkerton security agency to systematically use firearms to suppress strikes.

It was in Paris in 1889, during a congress of the Second International (association of socialist, labor and anarchist parties from around the world), which May 1 was established as Labor Day to commemorate the Haymarket Martyrs.

However, in the United States and Canada they celebrate the Labor Day (Labor Day) the first Monday of September. The origin was a parade held on September 5, 1882, in New York, organized by the Noble Order of the Knights of Labor. The celebration was never changed to May 1 because US President Grover Cleveland feared that the holiday would bolster the socialist movement in the United States.