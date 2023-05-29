Why is sleep apnea in childhood associated with high blood pressure in adolescence? – news

Disorder that causes interruptions in breathing while the patient sleeps.

Snoring while sleeping doesn’t have to be alarming, but when the sound is accompanied by repeated pauses in breathing that extend over time, it may be a symptom of sleep apnea, a breathing disorder that causes interruptions in breathing while we sleep.

Sleep apnea is a disease that causes the patient to pause in breathing when sleeping, producing a total or partial collapse of the upper respiratory tract, which causes the brain system to continuously activate itself so as not to suffocate. In this way, the brain cannot rest during the sleep period and the person wakes up tired, worn out, grumpy, with insatiable sleep and a headache.

When a child suffers from sleep apnea, blood pressure increases, this can happen up to hundreds of times every night and, without being under treatment, high blood pressure becomes chronic, for this reason, there are more and more cases in adolescents with High blood pressurea condition that went from being exclusive to the elderly, to becoming a cause for alarm among the youngest.

In that context, servanta global pharmaceutical group, to support the International Society of Hypertension (ISH) May Measurement Month initiative, launched the campaign #Because I say so #MideTuPresionArterial in Colombia, in order to make people aware of the timely diagnosis of blood pressure between 40 and 60 years.

We share with the readers of La Campana recommendations so that young people receive an ideal treatment if they suffer from this pathology:

● Medications based on topical nasal steroids.

● Removal of the tonsils and adenoids.

● Positive airway pressure therapy.

● Oral devices.

● Lean on home remedies.

At the same time, it is important to maintain a good lifestyle and along with this:

● Avoid respiratory tract irritants and allergens: Children with sleep apnea should avoid exposure to tobacco smoke, other allergens, and indoor pollutants. This can cause airway irritation and congestion.

● Weight loss: If the child is obese, help with diet and nutrition, exercise, see an obesity specialist, or a recommended health care provider for weight loss may be possible.

In Colombia, there are no national epidemiological data on the prevalence of Arterial hypertension in children and adolescents; however, given the increasing cases of overweight and obesity in our children and adolescents, it is assumed that the data may be similar to those reported in the USA, where 14,000 children between 3 and 18 years of age who had repeated blood pressure measurements were included, which yielded: Prevalence of hypertension of 3.6% and of prehypertension of 3.4%. The factor that was most associated with the presence of Blood Pressure was obesity, being 30% in obese adolescents.