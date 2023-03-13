A South Korean official claimed that Seoul will take a “gradual approach” when seeking formal participation in the Quad.

Seoul plans to “proactively accelerate” its cooperation with the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, known as the ‘Quad’, and made up of Australia, India, Japan and the US, a senior South Korean official said on Tuesday, quoted by Yonhap.

“Although we have not joined the Quad, the government of [el presidente surcoreano] Yoon Suk-yeol has emphasized its importance in terms of his Indo-Pacific strategy,” the official said on condition of anonymity. He added that South Korea will take a “gradual approach” in seeking formal participation in the Quad, conducting “functional cooperation” under working groups for vaccines, climate change and new technologies.

Meanwhile, the spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, commenting on Wednesday on Seoul’s rapprochement with the Quad, stressed that “cooperation between States needs to be consistent with the trend of peace and development instead of trying to form exclusive blocs.” “We hope that certain countries can do more things that contribute to security and mutual trust between regional countries and help maintain regional peace and stability,” she concluded.

Possible reasons and benefits

Meanwhile, experts, quoted by the South China Morning Post this Saturday, believe that there is a set of reasons why South Korea aspires to collaborate with the Quad. Chong Ja Ian, a professor of political science at the National University of Singapore, said Seoul may perceive itself as a nation under pressure from China, so “working with the Quad can help mitigate the risks” that assumes Beijing.

“Seoul may believe there is little it can do to placate Beijing, so it takes necessary precautions to defend its own interests,” Chong explained, adding that in doing so South Korea strengthens its ties with Japan and diversifies its economy.

Australian researcher Corey Bell said Seoul is cooperating with the Quad because it wants to make sure the US will be “comfortable” transferring its advanced military technologies to South Korea in light of rising tensions in the region. Also, that may help Seoul convince Washington to strengthen its nuclear defense.

Also, according to Bell, Seoul’s cooperation with the bloc can bring economic-commercial benefits to the country through US legislative instruments. in the field of advanced technologies. South Korea can participate in discussions on this in the framework of the Quad. Also Seoul “would like to show that it is a strong ally of the US.” in the semiconductor sector to enter the US market, he said.

As for Beijing’s possible reaction, Bell opined that China will not make a “particularly threatening” response to Seoul-Quad cooperation until the country becomes a member of the bloc and the Quad becomes a military alliance or imposes technological restrictions. on a large scale against Beijing.

Zha Daojiong, a professor at Peking University’s School of International Studies, suggested that for South Korea, collaborating with the Quad may be a way to “enhance its ties with Japan in terms of security.” He also added that China has to watch a possible enlargement of the bloc, but not be alarmed by it.