Why is the day of the Virgin of Fatima commemorated on May 13?

The Virgin of Fatima is a figure of great importance for the Catholic community throughout the world. This Marian dedication has its origin in the apparitions that three Portuguese children claimed to have had in the town of Fátima in 1917.

According to the story, the Virgin Mary appeared on several occasions to Lucía dos Santos, Jacinta Marto and Francisco Marto, asking them to pray the rosary and ask for peace in the world. These apparitions had a great impact on the Catholic community, and the message of Fatima has spread throughout the years.

The day of the celebration of the Virgin of Fatima is May 13, in commemoration of the first day that the children claimed to have seen the Virgin Mary. This day is celebrated all over the world with processions, masses and other religious acts in honor of the Virgin of Fátima.

There are many important temples in the world that bear the name of the Virgin of Fatima. One of them is the Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Rosary of Fátima, located in the Portuguese town of Fátima. This sanctuary is one of the most important pilgrimage sites in Christianity and receives millions of visitors every year.

Another important temple is the Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary of Fatima, located in Buenos Aires, Argentina. This temple is one of the largest in Latin America and receives thousands of faithful every year.

His story and his message have inspired millions of people over the years, and his day of celebration is an opportunity to honor his memory and pray for peace in the world. The important temples that bear her name are places of pilgrimage for the faithful, and are witnesses of the lasting impact that the Virgin of Fatima has had on the history of religion.

In Neiva, the Nuestra Señora de Fátima church is located at Carrera 54 No. 21-31, Las Palmas neighborhood.