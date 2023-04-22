Why is the emergency area of ​​the HUV in Cali congested?

In the last two weeks at the Hospital Universitario del Valle, located in Cali, there has been an atmosphere of chaos due to at 120% capacity who are suffering in the emergency area.

This situation is related to the fact that multiple patients are being treated in this sector of the Hospital despite having low complexity diseases.

Reason why the specialists of this assistance center make a call to the citizens based on tBe clear about the type of need they haveso that they can define the health institution according to their needs.

“The care that most patients require is level 1; when the disease worsens or worsens, they could already go to the levels of greater complexity like this. Unfortunately users do not know this information anymorego to the emergency room with not so serious illnesses“, said Dr. John Sandoval, HUV’s chief emergency coordinator.

“In the last two months, the number of patients requiring services has been increasing, with diseases that are requiring the attention of specialized units such as this hospital. At this moment we are having an average between 90% and 120% daily occupancy”, added Jhon Sandoval.

Hospital bed shortage it is a considerable scourge; beds are 100% occupied daily, causing several surgeries to be cancelled.

“A hospital of this size and with this complexity has several patients who require care at the same time; if the surgeries that are being carried out, whether scheduled or an emergency, have nowhere to go for recovery or postoperative hospitalization; It is evident that it is time to stop, suspend and attend only emergencies ”, closed the professional.

Data:

1. Currently in the HUV they have between 120 and 130 patients in the Emergency Unit awaiting a specialized intervention.

2. They constantly come between 150 and 200 patients through the HUV emergency door requiring attention.

According to specialists, it is possibly due to the fact that some diseases such as cancer, which require outpatient control, have not been carried out effectively.

Comments