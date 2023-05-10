Why is the Ukrainian flag flying everywhere in Berlin?

Nobody has anything against showing signs of solidarity. But for months now, more Ukrainian flags have been flying on public buildings in Berlin than German or EU flags. What’s behind it? A comment.

When on the anniversary of the Russian military attack on Ukraine the Ukrainian flag was hoisted on the Reichstag as a sign of solidarity [siehe Video auf YouTube HIER], nobody really complained. It was a sign of solidarity. The initiative goes back to a proposal by the German-Ukrainian parliamentary group.

So far, so okay.

But for months now, in many German cities, significantly more Ukrainian flags have been flying on public buildings than German flags or flags of the EU. In Berlin it is particularly noticeable. Where to go: You see Ukrainian flags [siehe beispielsweise Kurzvideo HIER].

Is that really just solidarity? Or is there more to it?

One thing is clear: in the USA you can also see Ukrainian flags, but never more than US flags. This sea of ​​Ukrainian flags does not exist outside of Europe.

Should we citizens in Germany learn to increasingly identify with Ukraine? And if so, what is the purpose of that? So that we are ready to bear more burdens to help Ukraine? Or so that one day we might intervene in the war on the side of Ukraine?

Haven’t we learned and been shown that there is something negative about national flags? Didn’t Merkel once demonstratively put the German flag aside? Here is a suggestion. But the citizens were not asked, just as little as they were asked about climate policy, euro rescue policy, nuclear energy, the end of combustion engines or migration.

With all solidarity with the Ukrainians: There are many questions that need to be clarified.