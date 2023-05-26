Why is there a surplus of $79,000 million in Valledupar’s budget? The secretary answers

Since March, the Valledupar City Hall filed before him Council a project to add $79,000 million to the tax period of 2023. However, in two and a half months the project has not advanced. He is stuck in the middle of ‘sterile’ debates.

In recent years, the government of mayor Mello Castro has requested 3 additions to the budget. $54,000 million in 2021; in 2022 they added $112.000 million, and now $79,000 million by 2023.

But, why are so many resources added from one term to the other? It is normal? In Valledupar, the last 3 mayors have done so, however, during this government the figures are much higher.

That’s why, THE PYLON spoke with him Treasury Secretary, Carlos Alfonso Araújo. “It is positive to have a surplus in the budget. What it means is that the collection was higher than what was budgeted”, assured the official.

#Report 🚨 The debate continues in the Valledupar Council for the project that seeks to add $79,000 million to the budget. The Secretary of the Treasury explains why there was a surplus during 2022.

However, from the opposition they have indicated that the Alcaldia It has failed to execute projects, which is why there are so many resources left over. In this sense, the official pointed out that the principle of annuity limits the hiring.

“Many times the collection is given in the last quarter and the contract is not reached. In other cases, the resources that are added come from the General Participation SystemAs the School Feeding Program. So the law does not allow contracting by the principle of annuity”, said the official of the Treasury.

The rapporteur councillor, Jorge Perezalso questioned the addition for expenses of functioning. According to Araújo, salaries are projected according to inflation, however, it increased more than expected. “We project salaries with a inflationwhich was much higher than December 31. This has an impact on the increase in wages.”.