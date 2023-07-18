Why isn’t what’s happening in Chocó a scandal?

Yolanda Ruiz

Sometimes writing a column is launching a cry into the air and nothing more. In the communiqué of the dialogue table between the Government and the ELN released on July 15, the civilian population is not mentioned. The one who has been the victim of threats, confinement and displacement due to an armed strike and the pressure of the war unleashed between that group and the Clan del Golfo.

The communiqué mentions the mechanisms to advance in the dialogues, the follow-up commissions, the support of the international community and confirms the date of August 3 for the entry into force of the bilateral, national and temporary ceasefire for 180 days. Nothing is said about the cessation of hostilities against the civilian population.

In one of the points it is mentioned as part of the protocols ‘Mechanisms for social control and humanitarian protection within the framework of the ceasefire agreement’. There, I suppose, there must be some tacit reference to the civilian population. It is clear that a dialogue table is being established that seeks to generate relief for the war that primarily hits the civilian population. That is why they speak and that is why they seek to de-escalate the conflict.

That’s the ultimate goal, but couldn’t people’s lives be made easier while they’re talking? Shouldn’t we demand that a group that sits down for dialogue first stop all aggression against the civilian population? It would be a way of saying that this violation of International Humanitarian Law is not accepted. It would be a way to send messages of true desire for peace. It would be a way of knowing that what happens in the most vulnerable communities really matters.

Not infrequently I have asked myself these questions throughout my life as a journalist: Why does it seem that there are regions condemned to poverty and violence and that does not change? Why are the problems very serious if they occur in the center of the country and tend to be landscaped in the periphery?

Why do humanitarian emergencies when they occur in Chocó take weeks, months, years to generate the attention they deserve? Today it happens again: thousands of families displaced, confined, besieged by criminal groups and the country there… as if nothing had happened.

In a previous communiqué from the office of the High Commissioner for Peace, dated July 11, it was reported that more than 9,000 people remained (or remain) confined and displaced by the armed confrontations in Chocó. He called on the armed groups ELN and Clan del Golfo to allow the free movement of the population and denounced the difficulty in bringing humanitarian aid to those affected.

That call lacked the forcefulness that such a serious emergency deserves. It is not the condemnation and the protocol call that fits here. Respect for the civilian population must be the condition for sitting down to talk.

In that same statement, a serious complaint also went unnoticed: “The Office of the High Commissioner for Peace has received verified information of omission, tolerance or complicity of military sectors with the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia…”

Thus, according to the Office of the High Commissioner for La Paz, are there indications that the public forces, in the war waged by two illegal groups, are taking sides and allying themselves with one of them? And that does not deserve debate. No complaints are heard, there are no announcements of investigations by control agencies, there are no viral trills. This happens in Chocó and it continues to happen because it has always happened.

In Chocó young people are killed, threatened, confined, displaced, commit suicide to avoid being recruited, complicity of the public force with the violent is denounced. In Chocó, as in other similarly condemned regions, today the worst of the war is experienced.

Why doesn’t this country stop in the face of a humanitarian tragedy of these dimensions? We have so incorporated into our collective DNA that this is life in those territories and that is how it will be, so that this does not generate the scandal that it must generate for the networks to collapse with the issue and the world reacts to stop what is happening there.

