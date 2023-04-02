© Reuters. Because JP Morgan AM focuses on long-dated, quality Investment Grade bonds



JP Morgan Asset Management experts expect spreads to widen further as the market begins to price in a downturn

The fears for the banking crisis US triggered by the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) have infected Europe while the effects of aggressive rate hikes by Central Banks are now emerging with greater clarity. A combination that has fueled volatility on the markets in stark contrast to the trend at the beginning of the year. “At the last quarterly investment meeting, our baseline scenario was for a recession with a probability of 60%. We believe that the latest events will lead to a tightening of credit conditions which, ultimately, could herald the recession” say the experts of the team Global Fixed IncomeJP Morgan Asset Management’s Currency and Commodities Group in their latest weekly bond bulletin.

TIGHTENING OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS

Indeed, the repercussions brought about by the bankruptcy of the SVB led to a reversal in market sentiment compared to the first two months of this year, during which markets rallied on a series of unexpected data that appeared to have shifted the risk of a recession to 2024. But, in recent weeks, the scenario has changed drastically. It is true that the tools introduced by the Federal Reserve and the US government should help calm the markets. However, banks are more than likely to further strengthen their balance sheets after these sector crises and, cascading, reduce lending activities to households and businesses: a dynamic that could lead to a further tightening of credit conditions and anticipate a recession…

