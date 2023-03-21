But it has become known for being an accessible entry point to Canada from EE to apply for asylum.

Last year saw the largest number of migrants entering Canada through this crossing, drawn by the country’s reputation for helping those fleeing conflict and war.

The influx of migrants has generated growing frustration on both sides of the border, and concerns about the safety of the highway have increased, raising questions about what the future holds for those who make the journey.

Surprise for Canada

the road of Roxham it aroused national attention in 2017 when large numbers of migrants began crossing through it.

Some believe that their sudden popularity was due to fear of being deported from the US under the US government. Trump. Others point to a tweet from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which read: “To those fleeing persecution, terror and war, Canadians welcome you.”

The influx of migrants took Canadian authorities by surprise. Montreal’s Olympic Stadium was briefly converted into a hostel for new arrivals. The federal government tried to stem the tide with warnings that arrival in Canada did not mean automatic permission to stay.

Under the health emergency measures implemented by the government during the covid-19 pandemic, the route was closed, but the demand for a safe haven never disappeared.

Thousands of asylum seekers returned when those measures were lifted 16 months ago.

a friendlier country

Many come from Haiti, a country hit in recent months by political and gang violence. There has also been an increase in people arriving from Latin American countries such as Venezuela y Colombiaor from places as far away as Afghanistan.

At the same time, the government of Biden has extended some of the policies adopted during the pandemic by the administration Trumpsuch as Title 42, a regulation that allows border agents to reject migrants on the grounds that they could spread the covid-19 virus.

These measures have been used to block the entry by land of some migrants at the US-Mexico border.

The migrants who spoke to the BBC in Quebecthe province in which Montreal is located, said they increasingly see the US as a non-viable country for refugees, where asylum claims can take years to be reviewed and where they feel unwelcome.

Joshua arrived in Montreal two days after Christmas and now shares a rented apartment with other migrants while he waits for his asylum application to be processed.

from Venezuelahad lived in exile in Chile for five years without travel documents, when he decided to start his trip to Canada.

“Other countries are not as friendly to irregular migrants,” Joshua tells the BBC (his name has been changed to protect his identity).

But Canadahe says, has welcomed him.

Agreement between the US and Canada

Behind the arrival of migrants there is an old agreement of almost two decades between USA and Canada which requires migrants to apply for asylum in the first safe country they arrive in.

A migrant arriving from EE will be turned away at the border with Canada but not at Roxham Road, because it is an unofficial crossing (this creates a legal loophole).

Trudeau dismissed calls to close the crossing, saying it would be futile given thousands of miles of undefended border with EE and that the migrants would try to cross dangerously through another place.

He has focused instead on renegotiating the deal, a topic he hopes to discuss with Joe Biden when he visits Canada this week.

However, the Prime Minister is facing pressure to take action as the arrival of new migrants increases the burden on social services, especially in Quebecwhere many of the migrants stay.

The Prime Minister of QuebecFrancois Legault, called the situation in the province untenable, saying that social services were being “pushed to the limit” and that some immigrants are facing homelessness as a result.

“It is becoming more and more difficult to receive asylum seekers with dignity,” he said in February.

delays

Migrants are also facing a growing backlog of asylum applications, which rose from 56,300 in January 2022 to almost 71,000 in December, an increase of 26%.

Applications can now take up to two years to process. Around 28% of all orders were rejected last year, which means that success is not guaranteed.

There are also long waits for work permits.

It used to take a week for a new asylum seeker to get a social security number. Now the wait for an ID appointment is about two years, says Maryse Poisson, who works at the Welcome Center, an organization that assists newcomers in Montreal.

As a result, many migrants find it difficult to support themselves financially, and some have had to turn to food banks and receive other social assistance while they wait.

“We are really concerned about the most vulnerable, those who have suffered trauma, those who have a lot of language barriers. They don’t get the help they need,” says Poisson.

end of dream

The border agents of EE have noticed an increase in people crossing back from Canada. In January, the Border Patrol of EE stopped 367 people trying to cross from north to south, more than the number of such crossings in the last 12 years combined.

Since then, Republican lawmakers have been talking of a brewing “crisis” on the northern border.

Some of those who return do so out of frustration at not finding work in Canadaor to meet their relatives, say people who work with asylum seekers in Montreal.

Despite the growing challenges in Canadamigrants continue to cross the Roxham road in record numbers, and the harsh Canadian winter doesn’t seem to slow them down.

On the US side of the border, taxi drivers Terry Provost and Tyler Tambini say they often take people from the Plattsburgh bus station without charging them, as some migrants run out of money when they reach the end of the trip.

Once the migrants cross, they are greeted by members of the Royal Mounted Police of Canadawho warn them that they will be arrested if they cross.

Since 2017 the Canadian side of the border has been turned into a small police complex, with spaces where crossers are processed and buses waiting to take new arrivals to nearby hotels.

Provost says he sees how people hesitate before taking the last step, not knowing what awaits them on the other side.

But for migrants like Joshua, Canada it is the last safe place on the road.

“The American dream died many years ago,” he tells the BBC. «My new home is Montreal. The only house I have.”