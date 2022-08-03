03 August 2022 12:24
“If you play with fire, you will end up getting burned.” This warning, which Chinese President Xi Jinping issued to US President Joe Biden, expresses the most belligerent rhetoric ever used by China towards Americans in recent decades. Probably since Washington and the People’s Republic of China established diplomatic relations in 1972.
But why is China so infuriated by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, for which it did not have the explicit support of the Biden administration? The answer lies in the diplomatic agreements signed between the two countries.
At the origin of relations between China and the United States
The relations of the United States with China begin with the Shanghai communiqué of 1972. In the document, China defines its position on Taiwan: “Taiwan is the central issue that hinders the normalization of relations between China and the United States; the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal ruler of China; Taiwan is a province of China that has long been re-annexed to the motherland; the liberation of Taiwan is an internal matter of China, no other country has the right to interfere; all US troops and military facilities in Taiwan are to be withdrawn. The Chinese government is opposed to any activity aimed at creating ‘one China, one Taiwan’, ‘one China, two governments’,’ two Chinas’, one ‘independent Taiwan’, or argues that ‘the status of Taiwan has yet to be determined'”.
In the same document, the United States replies: “The United States recognizes that all Chinese, on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, believe that there is only one China and that Taiwan is part of China. The US government does not question this position and affirms its interest in a peaceful resolution of the Taiwan issue by the Chinese themselves ”.
A presidential visit always constitutes a de facto recognition of the sovereignty of the country of which one is a guest
Speaking confidentially to Asia Times, one of the delegation members of then US President Richard Nixon said that Pelosi’s visit “clearly violates the spirit of the Shanghai communiqué.” This is because of the constitutionally recognized role that Pelosi plays.
Suppose, in fact, that the president or vice president of the United States goes to visit Taiwan: this would contravene the Shanghai communiqué, because a presidential visit constitutes a de facto recognition of the sovereignty of the country in which one is a guest. Heads of state never visit other heads of state from countries they do not recognize. Not surprisingly, diplomatic recognition was the goal and result of Nixon’s visit to China in 1972. A possible visit by the vice president – the second of the president, elected in the same votes in which the head of state is chosen – to Taiwan is equivalent to recognition, because one of the functions of the vice president is to represent the president when he cannot be present.
According to Presidential succession act, the Presidential Succession Act of 1947, in terms of authority the president of the chamber comes immediately after the vice president. It is the third largest institutional office in the United States, therefore. And if a visit to Taiwan by the president or vice president crosses the red line drawn by China, that of the speaker of the house comes very close. The Biden administration, by reiterating several times that Pelosi is traveling on his own initiative, only makes matters worse.
In an August 2 interview with the Observer, Professor Wang Wen of Renmin University commented on the biden administration’s attempt to distance itself from Pelosi. He was asked if this is a “really stupid” political choice, or if “the United States is pretending to be stupid”. He replied that “the United States is being stupid, and indeed it is. Pretending to be means that they know what China‘s interests are on the Taiwan issue and its red line. But, despite this, they repeatedly trample on it ”.
Had Biden been genuinely opposed to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan he could have dissuaded her from leaving or, at the very least, he could have denied her the use of a US military aircraft.
So, after a series of official missteps and corrections – including the State Department fact sheet on U.S. relations with Taiwan and Biden’s impromptu promise to Japan to defend Taiwan from a possible Chinese military attack – Beijing sees the Pelosi’s visit as an attempt by Washington to blur the contours of that red line which for China is the raison d’être of the Chinese state itself. So much so that on August 2, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke of US “perfidy”.
It is therefore unclear what the Biden administration has in mind. But whether all this happened by chance or by choice, the White House has in any case opened a very serious crisis.
(Translation by Federico Ferrone)
