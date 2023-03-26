NO ONE on the planet, including Russian President Vladimir Putin himself, wants a nuclear war because there is awareness that it would be a catastrophe. However, resorting to this bellicose rhetoric is a recurring ‘weapon’ in the conflict that broke out in Europe thirteen months ago.

But what motivates these ‘atomic’ speeches and how effective can they be?

The specter of a nuclear tragedy, either due to the use of such weapons or an irresponsible attack on Zaporizhia, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and the third largest in the world, located in the Ukrainian city of the same name, has been around since the very moment. in which Putin ordered a ‘special military offensive’ against his neighbor, brandishing the threat that the possible eastward expansion of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) represented to his national security.

And although this possibility is hidden, to the point that the Kremlin strongman recently declared in a joint statement with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, that “nuclear war should never be declared because there can be no winners”, from time to time both he as in the counterpart the western allies, they return to that intimidating rhetoric.

In that stressful but highly unrealizable crossword, President Putin said on Saturday that he will deploy tactical nuclear missiles in neighboring Belarus, prompting an angry reaction from the Western coalition, NATO and Ukraine that called for an immediate meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

It is worth remembering that in this body, the most powerful in the UN system – whose mission is to “maintain international peace and security – China and Russia have a permanent seat, which with their veto have prevented any resolution on the war in Ukraine. In addition, the latter assumes the presidency of said Council on April 1.

That is why it is ruled out that some kind of resolution comes out of there against what Ukraine has described as Putin’s ‘nuclear blackmail’ and for what he urged an extraordinary meeting, which he justified as follows: “The latest announcement by the Russian Federation about the intention to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus is another provocative step by the criminal Putin regime, which undermines the principles of the nuclear non-proliferation treaties, the disarmament architecture on nuclear weapons and international security systems in general”.

Putin announced on Saturday his intention for such a deployment in his neighboring ally -with borders with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, three countries of the European Union (EU) and NATO- in response to the British announcement of the supply of depleted uranium ammunition to the Ukraine; a decision that in his opinion and against the opinion of kyiv, does not violate the nuclear control agreements signed by Russia.

“There is nothing unusual here: the United States has been doing this for decades: it has long deployed tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of its allies. We have decided to do the same.” said the Russian president in a message on radio and television, in which he added that he already has the approval of the Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko.

He added that the deployment will be carried out “without infringing our international agreements on nuclear non-proliferation”, that crew training starts on April 3 and the construction of a special storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus is planned to be completed on April 1. of July.

Thinly veiled threats to use nuclear weapons if there is an escalation in the conflict with Ukraine have multiplied for a year now, and their counterparts (Ukraine and the Western coalition) have rejected them, calling them ‘dangerous and irresponsible rhetoric’. ‘, as ratified by NATO this Sunday.

For the Ukrainian presidential advisor Mikhailo Podoliak, the Russian president admits, with this measure, that “he is afraid of losing (the war) and that all he can do is be scared” and accused him of “violating the nuclear non-proliferation treaty “.

However, given the seriousness of the announcement, Ukraine called for immediate international response measures.. “Ukraine expects effective action by the UK, China, the US and France against Russia’s nuclear blackmail,” He supported the Foreign Ministry from kyiv, in another of the justifications for summoning the Security Council.

Similarly, the Ukrainian government called on the G7 and the European Union to warn the Belarusian authorities about the “far-reaching consequences” the Minsk government would face “if it agrees to accept tactical nuclear weapons from Russia on its territory. “.

“Ukraine calls on all members of the world community to demonstrate to the criminal Putin regime that its nuclear provocations are categorically unacceptable and to take decisive action to effectively deter and prevent any possibility of the aggressor state’s use of nuclear weapons.” , adds the statement published on the website of the chancellery.

Nato, vigilant

In its first response to the new Russian announcement, NATO limited itself to declaring that it remains “vigilant” without taking additional measures for the time being, but warned that the Russian president is distorting the reality of the non-proliferation agreements by claiming that he is not committing violation. some of the same

“Russia’s reference to NATO nuclear exchanges is totally misleading. Allies act in full respect of their international commitments,” according to the spokeswoman for the Atlantic Alliance, Oana Lungescu.

He accused Russia of consistently failing to meet its arms control commitments, recalling that last month it suspended its participation in the New Start Treaty it had signed with the United States. However, the Kremlin promised, respect the limits of its nuclear arsenal until the effective end of the agreement, on February 5, 2026.

“For the rest, we have not seen any change in Russia’s nuclear device that would lead us to adjust ours,” added Lungescu, at the same time reiterating the commitment of that Transatlantic Alliance to “protect all its allies.”

Meanwhile, the secretary of the Ukrainian Security and Defense Council, Oleksii Danilov, argued that “the Kremlin has taken Belarus as a nuclear hostage” and this decision is “a step towards the internal destabilization of the country”, led since 1994 by Lukashenko.

Although Minsk is not directly involved in the conflict with Ukraine, Moscow has used its territory to carry out its offensive last year or to carry out shelling, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

Putin decided to send this nuclear weapon to this former Soviet republic after the United Kingdom mentioned the possibility of delivering depleted uranium shells to Ukraine.

The Russian president threatened to resort to this type of projectiles if kyiv received this material. “Russia, of course, has what to respond with. We have, without exaggeration, tens of thousands of such shells. So far we have not used them,” Putin said.

These are weapons “can be classified as the most harmful and dangerous for humans (…) and for the environment”, warned.

The use of depleted uranium ammunition implies toxic risks for the military and the population of the areas where it is used.

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (Ican) condemned the possible deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus as an “extremely dangerous escalation” that could facilitate their use.

“Condemning all threats from nuclear weapons is of paramount importance at this time. The (Nuclear Weapons Prohibition Treaty) NPT is the most effective way for any government to do this and raise the threshold for use. Parking, as Russia intends to do in Belarus, it is completely unacceptable,” tweeted the interim executive director of that campaign, Daniel Högsta. /International writing with agencies