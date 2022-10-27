October 27, 2022 1:42 pm

In the mid-nineties, during their DJ sets, the Chemical Brothers always played a house song called Lobotomes. “It lasted ten minutes and by the end of the piece people were exhausted. At that point we put Tomorrow never knows and something incredible happened. They came to ask us what that music was, they wanted to know if it was a remix or a new release. It was so intense and wild, ”the Manchester duo told Mojo magazine in 2006. Ma Tomorrow never knows it wasn’t a new song at all, it was a piece of Revolver, a 1966 Beatles record. An album that still today, 56 years later, demonstrates all its shocking modernity because it was able to anticipate many musical trends, from electronic to punk. Revolverarguably the Liverpool band’s best record, is now celebrated with a deluxe edition (out October 28) that contains the remixed album in stunning stereo, as well as a host of previously unreleased recordings and demos. Listening again Revolver today, we understand even more how a watershed it was in the Beatles career. After all, when John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr entered the studio on April 6, 1966 they were already pondering a historic choice: they would never go on tour again. Beatlemania had consumed them. They were fed up with concerts where they couldn’t even hear what they were playing on stage, covered by the screams of delirious fans. After all, the Beatles, after having achieved global success, could be considered more than satisfied, at least from a material point of view. Stockhausen e lsd

Their new challenge, at this point, was to expand the boundaries of pop and explore the potential of the recording studio. Compared to the past, they could spend as long as they wanted in the recording rooms of Emi in Abbey Road, without haste. This journey had already begun with the previous album Rubber soulwhich contained some interesting sound experiments, such as the use of the Indian sitar in the piece Norwegian wood. But this time the band wanted to go further. In 1966 the Beatles were no longer the band of Love me do e A hard day's night. Paul McCartney listened to music different from the past: in addition to classical, he had approached the avant-garde of John Cage and the electronic experiments of Karlheinz Stockhausen, together with the jazz of Ornette Coleman. George Harrison was increasingly fascinated by oriental philosophies and Indian music, a passion he had inherited from David Crosby and Roger McGuinn of the Byrds (in this sense it is enlightening to listen to the song again. Eight miles higha milestone in psychedelia released a few months before Revolver). And then the Beatles had discovered psychedelic drugs: after having had a first encounter with cannabis thanks to Bob Dylan (as legend has it, in a New York hotel in 1964), the four Liverpool musicians – to once again deny the image of good guys as opposed to "transgressive" Rolling Stones – they had become regular consumers. John Lennon, after unknowingly hiring LSD at a party in 1965, had become a fan of psychedelic trips, a love shared particularly with Harrison.

Four days before entering the studio to work at Revolver (whose title, chosen in extremis by the group, probably refers to the rotation of vinyl), Lennon went into the library of an art gallery in London and bought a copy of The psychedelic experiencethe book by Timothy Leary, Richard Alpert and Ralph Metzner inspired by the Tibetan book of the dead. The psychedelic experience he theorized that the death of the ego, a state of consciousness that could be achieved with LSD, could in some way be compared to the experience of death and reincarnation in the Tibetan tradition. Back home, Lennon began reading the book and reciting parts of it aloud. It was a sentence from the book that particularly struck him: "When in doubt, turn off your mind, relax and float downstream", if in doubt, turn off your mind, relax and float downstream. He began to write a song which, like Indian music, ran on a single note, C major. The piece was titled Mark I and it didn't look like anything that had been done up to that point by the Beatles.

Here, as often happens in the history of music, some inconspicuous but fundamental figures enter the scene: the producer George Martin, "the fifth Beatle", and the young sound engineer Geoff Emerick. Martin and Emerick, thanks to their technical ability and mental elasticity, were able to transform Lennon's intuitions into reality, who entered the studio saying that he wanted his voice to resemble that of the "dalai lama singing from the top of a mountain". To register Mark Ithen became Tomorrow never knowsthe Beatles did things that had never been seen in a recording studio, experimenting with new ways to modify Lennon's voice and resorting to the use of tape loops, a technique already experimented by Stockhausen among others to manipulate magnetic tapes: they took sounds captured with a portable recorder by accelerating the speed, slowing it down or overlapping them in a random way. With this technique, for example, they transformed a laugh from Paul McCartney into the cry of a seagull. This approach, coupled with other small and large technical innovations, yields Revolver a revolutionary record, capable even of overcoming the experiments set up by the Beach Boys for Pet sounds. To understand it better, just listen to the difference between the first version of the song, contained in the deluxe edition of Revolver, and the definitive one. Already with Tomorrow never knowsthe first song recorded for the album, the Beatles had changed the history of music, creating a pop that was both immediate and experimental.

The list of reasons why Revolver is the best Beatles album could go on for a long time: if they deserve at least a quote the opening track Taxman – with those guitars that make you think of Television (stuff of ten years later) but even a Ok Computer by Radiohead, and Indian Love you toboth written by George Harrison, in addition to the poignant For no onean honorable mention should be reserved for Eleanor Rigby, by far one of the best pieces of the Beatles. Written mainly by Paul McCartney, and accompanied by a string octet arranged by George Martin, Eleanor Rigby is the prototype of the cultured pop song, with a memorable melody and a dark text that speaks of loneliness, crossing the story of two people: the marginalized Eleanor Rigby and a priest, Father McKenzie, who metaphorically meet at the funeral of the woman in a very bitter ending. Even among the songs discarded by Revolver treasures are hidden (present in the deluxe edition) such as Rainended up in the single Paperback writerperhaps one of the most beautiful b-sides in the history of music, and the first draft ofYellow submarine, sung by John Lennon and much darker than the final version. To do justice to Revolver it would take a book, and in fact there is: it is entitled Revolver: how the Beatles reimagined rock 'n' roll and was written by musicologist Robert Rodriguez. Revolveras Rodriguez points out in the final part of the volume, paved the way for Sgt. Pepper's lonely hearts club band, published in 1967, a photograph of the counterculture of the time and considered by most fans to be the best Beatles record. Downplaying it would be crazy, for sure. But if Sgt. Pepper's perfectly represented his time, Revolver looked beyond. She was already talking to the eighties and nineties, to the electronics of the Chemical Brothers (who honored the album in their single Setting sun) and to the rock of Stone Roses and Oasis (listen to the beautiful cover of Tomorrow never knows made by Noel Gallagher and Johnny Marr is illuminating in this sense), but also to our present. And, it is not to be excluded, to our future.