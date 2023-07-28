Why SAFe? How agile scaling can succeed

The path to business agility and the possibilities of SAFe

Agility for the entire company, in new German “Business Agility”: Is that a solution for everyone? At least more and more organizations seem to have this wish.

But Scrum has its limitations because it was designed for agile collaboration at the team level and not for scaled, company-wide processes. Approaches such as the Scaled Agile Framework, or SAFe for short, have emerged to fill this large gap.

Why do many experts and practitioners see this approach as promising and effective? Why not alternatives like LeSS or Spotify? These questions were the subject of an audio event on the LinkedIn network that my colleague Florian Schneider recently with his interview guests Peter Weingartner and Kurt Jaeger has performed.

Kurt, who works with our friends and partners in management consulting KEGON has been one of the renowned authorities in matters of agility at all levels for decades. Peter von Seibert Media is part of the development team of the software solution Agile Hivewith which the SAFe processes can be digitally mapped in Jira.

In the conversation, which you can hear as a recording in the following podcast episode, Florian, Kurt and Peter discuss how agile scaling can succeed and what SAFe can do in this context.

