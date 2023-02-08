Some experts, such as the General Director of Health of the United States, Vivek Murthy, assert that a minor should not access social networks “Why this affects the development of their identity“.

The same thing was stated by the pediatric neurologist Martha Solano, in an interview with the radio station La W: “thirteen years still seems like a short age. There are scientific reasons of neuronal maturation for which this type of access should occur in people with much more mature thinking, over 16 years of age.”.

These are some of the reasons why minors should not use social networks:

They do not know what privacy is: minors they do not have the full perception about what privacy is, and that by uploading a photo or making a comment they are losing it. In addition, as is public knowledge, many important data are shared on social networks.

You can contact strangers: Under the anonymity provided by the network, children can contact strangers who do not have good intentions. It’s easy to impersonate someone else, create a fake profile, and gain a child’s trust through her innocence. This is dangerous because behind there may be pedophiles or people with bad intentions.

They can be victims of sexting: Basically it refers to the fact that they can receive erotic photos or messages.

They idealize the lives of others: In social networks, only the best of the day and of life are shown. If the children are in networks and see these types of posts they can end up idealizing the lives of others. A life that is not completely real.

They may be victims of identity theft: In social networks anyone can be a victim of identity theft and, of course, children too. Anyone with bad intentions you can copy their photo and impersonate them. A traumatic experience that they do not know how to manage and that they should not live at that age.