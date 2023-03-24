a fly’s encounter with a flytrap costs its life, and a drunk driver with an honest policeman’s driver’s license. Štefan Hamran has been building a police force for a year, which wants to be both the flycatcher and the incorruptible policeman. His person thus represents a serious threat to many influential people. After years, the police are finally doing what they are supposed to do.

Well, at least he’s trying to. She has already managed to put many crooks behind bars, who for years were covered by the police, the prosecutor’s office, and the courts, who were allowed to run free in order to continue committing crimes with a smile on their faces. They were simply “our people”. Untouchable, all-powerful, rich and determined to do everything to keep the status of “our people” permanently attached to their name.

Hamran and his investigators are hated by Fico, Kaliňák, Pellegrini, the Pčolinski brothers and many other Hochstaplers. Their names would fill several pages.