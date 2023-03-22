Essen-Bergerhausen.

Living together with hundreds of spiders: Deniz Soruklu from Essen has 1.2 million followers on Tiktok as “Codadrea”. How it came about.

27-year-old from Essen-Bergerhausen posts spiders and co .

. He has over 1.2 million followers on tiktok.

on tiktok. Meanwhile, he can make a living from content in the social media to spread.

It doesn’t always have to be a dog, cat or mouse: the eight-legged faction also has friends. This includes Deniz Soruklu, a spider influencer better known on social media as Codadrea. With 1.2 million followers on Tiktok and over 100,000 subscribers on YouTube, the 27-year-old from Essen-Bergerhausen can now live off his passion for animals. According to his own statement, the influencer has no problem with neighbors and landlords, despite his unusual preference.

Deniz Soruklu discovered his love for (crawling) animals early on. “I didn’t get along with people as a child, I was more of a loner. The others thought I was weird, also because I liked being outdoors and climbing trees. I, on the other hand, found most of the others childish. Animals were my best friends back then,” says the 27-year-old.

Essen influencer discovered his love for spiders as a child

It wasn’t always easy for his parents – with woodlice in their pockets or maggots in the coffee can. At that time he really wanted to be a biologist. In the meantime, his passion for nature and animals of all kinds has fallen by the wayside, other things such as travel, success and money have become more important.













Deniz Soruklu doesn’t just own spiders. Here he presents Bearded Dragon Algende. Photo: Socrates Tassos / FUNKE Photo Services

Two and a half years ago, the old love flared up again. “The success came a year and a half ago. Now I can do what I like to do and earn my living with it,” says Bergerhauser, who has lived in Essen since 2005. Training as a surgical assistant was not the right thing for him, but he could have imagined becoming a doctor. “But I actually wanted to be a creator when I was a teenager. Freedom and flexibility are important to me,” says the Essen native, who now creates media content full-time as a photographer and videographer. The man with the red dreadlocks, who has Turkish-South American roots, is so well known today that people approach him on the street.

In the beginning he put two to three videos a day on Tiktok, Youtube or Instagram, now it’s usually one. “Money comes from sponsors, donations from your own community and from the platforms themselves, which pay per 1000 clicks,” he explains. In the meantime, he is also being sent things like cameras, which he is supposed to test and advertise and thus achieve range for the products. “Inquiries usually end up with my management. But I only promote things that I’m really convinced of,” he says, emphasizing credibility.

Tarantula Sonic is particularly venomous and a favorite of the community, reports the influencer. Photo: Socrates Tassos / FUNKE Photo Services

The 27-year-old also generates income by selling spiders. “I prefer to buy the animals at trade fairs or from dealers than to order them online. There is a greater risk that they will be packaged incorrectly and arrive injured or dead.” The eight-legged friends are not exactly cheap: rare, large specimens can sometimes cost up to 450 euros.

As “Codadrea”, the Bergerhauser conveys interesting facts from the world of tarantulas, jumping spiders, bearded dragons and more on the various channels. He knows the animals’ Latin names, countries of origin and habits, explains to his community why they can get by in very little space and that severed legs can grow back. Some findings are surprising, for example that female tarantulas can live up to 30 years, while males can live up to six years.

Spiders are frugal housemates

Spiders are quite frugal housemates, explains the expert. “They often only eat once a month. You can tell if they need food by the size of their abdomen. The animals hardly move, so they need little energy. That’s very efficient.” He keeps live grasshoppers ready as food. In addition to around 80 spiders, several bearded dragons and a chameleon, Soruklu also lives with two cats.

In total, he owns around 1,200 spiders, some of which are housed at a business partner. The most important and largest specimens live in terrariums in his apartment and even have names. Sonic is the darling of the community, he says and picks up the animal native to India. “I can do that because the spider is used to me, but I wouldn’t advise it on others, it’s one of the top 3 most poisonous tarantulas.” Keeping this spider requires a permit, which he has.

Chameleon Cariño also lives in the influencer’s apartment in Bergerhausen. Photo: Socrates Tassos / FUNKE Photo Services

Most spiders are more or less poisonous, they need the poison for self-defense, to paralyze their prey and for digestion. Depending on the species, it can be dangerous for humans to be bitten, but they usually won’t bite if you act calmly and calmly. “I’ve never been bitten by a spider myself, but a snake has.”

Soruklu also lets his community participate in events such as the death of a spider – one specimen recently died of cancer. “It’s not nice when a spider dies, but of course it doesn’t compare to other pets like cats. Spiders are not empathic beings, you don’t build an emotional bond with them.”

The Bergerhauser wants to free people from their spider phobia

Deniz Soruklu is aware that not everyone shares his passion for spiders, and that they often even panic when they see them. “If requested, I try to rid people of their spider phobia.” He does not proceed scientifically, but rather intuitively, see at what distance one can still bear a spider and then try to gradually reduce the distance .

You can find Codadrea on Youtube, Tiktok and Instagram.





