Home News Why the farmers’ association has the question of guilt examined
News

Why the farmers’ association has the question of guilt examined

by admin
Why the farmers’ association has the question of guilt examined

For decades, the highest office in Lower Austria was in the hands of the Farmers’ Association: After the triumphant election success in 2018, the NÖAAB is now responsible for losses. A pitfall for Johanna Mikl-Leitner? In any case, in the midst of the coalition crisis, the Agrarians are now also having the question of guilt clarified. Which coalition constellations are possible – and probable.

See also  2021 China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival achieves carbon neutrality for the first time in history

You may also like

Linda, summoned for the Queen’s Cup

Two consecutive earthquakes occurred in Heyuan, Guangdong Province,...

The problem of garbage continues at the mouth...

Solar generator: buying advice for solar panels and...

“Women ask for a life free of violence,...

History will exalt or condemn the councilmen

Highlights of the two sessions: Who is “soliciting...

Driving test for people over 70

Army of El Salvador and Guatemala join efforts...

The Junior debuts in Suramericana against a Tolima...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy