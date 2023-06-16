Home » Why the US wants to end China’s ‘developing country’ status – BBC News 中文
Why the US wants to end China’s ‘developing country’ status – BBC News 中文

On June 8, the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted to pass a bill called the Ending China‘s Developing Nation Status Act, paving the way for a plenary vote in the U.S. Senate.

At the end of this year, the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed a similar bill. According to the legislative process in the United States, after the House of Representatives and the Senate pass the law separately, it will be signed by the President of the United States, and the law will come into force. There is no word yet on when the U.S. Senate will vote on the bill.

This bill requires the executive branch of the United States to take measures to promote international organizations to terminate China‘s “developing country” status and change China‘s status to “developed country”.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin responded, “The United States wants to impose the title of ‘developed country’ on China, not out of admiration and affirmation of China‘s development achievements, but because it wants to deprive China of its development. China‘s status as a card to contain China‘s development.”

