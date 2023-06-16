Why the US wants to end China’s ‘developing country’ status – BBC News 中文

4 hours ago

On June 8, the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted to pass a bill called the Ending China‘s Developing Nation Status Act, paving the way for a plenary vote in the U.S. Senate.

At the end of this year, the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed a similar bill. According to the legislative process in the United States, after the House of Representatives and the Senate pass the law separately, it will be signed by the President of the United States, and the law will come into force. There is no word yet on when the U.S. Senate will vote on the bill.

This bill requires the executive branch of the United States to take measures to promote international organizations to terminate China‘s “developing country” status and change China‘s status to “developed country”.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin responded, “The United States wants to impose the title of ‘developed country’ on China, not out of admiration and affirmation of China‘s development achievements, but because it wants to deprive China of its development. China‘s status as a card to contain China‘s development.”

Benefits – Why doesn’t China want to be a “developed country”?

In the long run, of course China wants to become a “developed country”, and it put forward this concept as early as the 1980s, the so-called “three-step” strategy, the third step of which is to be in mid-2049 On the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Communist Party of China, the per capita GNP reached the level of a moderately developed country, the people’s life was relatively prosperous, and modernization was basically realized.

“Now (abandoning the status of a developing country) is not the time. Being a developing country has both political and economic benefits.” A scholar of international relations in Hong Kong told BBC Chinese.

For example, in the World Trade Organization (WTO) agreement, there are more than 150 articles that specify that developing countries enjoy “Special and Differential treatment” (Special and Differential treatment). Barriers and other aspects enjoy more favorable treatment.

However, in bilateral trade, many developed countries will decide whether to grant developing country status to another country based on the actual situation. For example, in February 2020, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative announced the cancellation of preferential treatment for developing countries in the World Trade Organization (WTO) for 25 economies. South Korea, and even Albania, Argentina, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Ukraine and Vietnam with lower economic levels.

But in other international treaties, developing countries can also enjoy preferential treatment, especially in the field of environmental protection. The Declaration on the Human Environment in 1972, the Montreal Protocol in 1987, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in 1992, the Kyoto Protocol in 1997, and the Paris Agreement in 2015 are all to varying degrees Recognize that developed countries should take care of developing countries and allow the latter to suspend the implementation of emission reduction measures, as well as more relaxed emission reduction obligations, and also require developed countries to provide funds and technology to developing countries.

The logic behind it is that developed countries have been the main emitters of greenhouse gases in the past few hundred years, so they should undertake more emission reduction obligations than developing countries now.

Politically, China has long defined itself as the “largest developing country”. As early as Mao Zedong’s era, China put forward the concept of the “Third World“. brother”.

“Developed countries with political interests are almost without exception developed countries in Europe and the United States. They are deeply embedded in the Western political system, discourse system, and international governance system. It is difficult for China to gain a leadership position in the Western inherent system.” To develop its own position in developing countries, or emerging nation-states, China is often said to have been “carried into” the United Nations by its African brothers. The concepts of the third world, Asia, Africa and Latin America are familiar to China. After the reform and opening up, money began to emerge. The Bricks, Asian Development Bank, etc. are China‘s efforts to build a multi-polar world order through “developing countries”.

It is worth mentioning that at a Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, Chinese leaders routinely referred to China as “the largest developing country”, while all the African leaders in the audience laughed, thinking that China was too modest. Countries are clearly not a category of countries. This scene was once widely circulated on Chinese social media.

Criteria – What qualifies as a developing country?

In response to the relevant bills of the U.S. Congress, the spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “China‘s status as the largest developing country in the world has both sufficient factual basis and a solid foundation in international law. of.”

So is there any exact standard to judge whether China is a developing country?

The clearest standard comes from the United Nations Statistics Division (UNSD), which in a classification of regions and countries called M49 makes a very clear distinction between developed and developing countries – Japan, Canada, US, Australia, New Zealand , and the whole of Europe are identified as developed countries; in the process of trade statistics, some islands and regions such as Israel, Cyprus, Bermuda, Greenland, St. Pierre and Miquelon are added as developed countries; the rest are all developing countries, China is naturally on the list.

However, the United Nations website shows that the current version of M49 was formulated in 1999. It also specifically stated that there is no definition of developing countries and developed countries (or regions) within the United Nations system. However, in 1996, the distinction between “developed regions” and “developing regions” was introduced into the standard country codes for statistical use (ie M49). These groupings were for statistical convenience only at the time and did not represent a judgment on the stage of development of any country or region. See also AgID enhances Web Analytics Italy: a presentation webinar on March 15th

A more comprehensive classification standard comes from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), which comprehensively considers the dimensions of health, education, economy and inequality, and evaluates a Human Development Index (HDI) for countries with different levels of development in the world, and divides it into extremes. There are four levels of high, high, medium, and low. Only the first level belongs to developed countries, and the other three levels belong to developing countries.

According to this standard, China‘s human development index in 2022 will be 0.768, ranking 79th in the world, belonging to the high HDI group, and therefore belonging to a developing country. However, there are 66 countries with extremely high HDI, and China‘s ranking is relatively close.

The World Bank divides economies into four categories: high-income, upper-middle-income, lower-middle-income, and low-income based on gross national income (GNI). Likewise, high-income economies are developed countries and the remaining three categories are developing countries.

Every July, the World Bank will announce a standard. The current standard for entering the ranks of high-income countries is that the per capita GNI exceeds US$13,205. According to data released by China in February, China‘s per capita gross national income (GNI) was US$12,608 last year, but it has reached 95% of the above-mentioned standard.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) generally accepts any country claiming to be a “developing country”. Therefore, some countries and regions whose economic indicators are already in line with “developed countries” will also choose to insist that they are “developing countries”, so as to enjoy preferential treatment in the WTO.

Under this system, few countries will voluntarily give up their “developing country” status, one of which is South Korea – on October 25, 2019, the South Korean government decided to voluntarily give up the “developing country treatment” in the WTO status. But at that time, South Korea’s Human Development Index ranked as high as 22, higher than France, Spain, and Italy. The per capita gross national income of South Korea announced by the World Bank at that time also reached US$43,000, which was on par with Japan and nearly three times that of China.

Controversy – China and the United States disagree

According to the above-mentioned scholars, China is still considered a “developing country” in almost all international standards, but there are two facts that cannot be ignored:

1. Developing countries cover a very wide range. Compared with Yemen, Rwanda and other countries, China is obviously closer to the level of developed countries. Even if the RMB appreciates a little this year, China will enter the World Bank’s developed country threshold.

2. This is still discussed in the per capita category. If you multiply this by 1.4 billion, China‘s huge size and international political and economic influence can only be matched by the United States and the entire European Union. Therefore, it is very different from the impression of a “developing country”. big.

Volume vs. per capita is the core argument of China and the United States on this issue.

In China, from the media to the diplomats, the arguments on this issue are all focused on – China's economic development is fast, but its domestic development is unbalanced, and its per capita has not yet reached the level of developed countries, and whether it is a developed country should not only be considered Instead of economy, social and medical aspects should be considered comprehensively.

In the United States, both the Senate and the House of Representatives are focused on China‘s huge size – China has become the world‘s largest exporter and the second largest economy, no longer meets the standards of developing countries, and should be deprived of these preferential treatment .

“From the size of its economy and military to its massive investments in countries around the world, it is clear that China is no longer a ‘developing country,'” Senator Chris Van Hollen from Maryland said in a written statement “For too long, China has used this position to gain unfair advantages in multilateral agreements,” he said.

Republican Mitt Romney of Utah also issued a statement saying, “China has the second largest economy in the world and is expected to overtake the United States economically…China continues to be To be considered a developing country is ridiculous.”

When voting on similar bills in the House of Representatives, Member Young Kim also said that China is the second largest economy in the world, accounting for 18.6% of the global economy. Their economic size is second only to the United States, which is regarded as a developed country. , China should do the same.

The speeches of these congressmen also revealed the purpose of the United States to do so to a certain extent.

In this regard, Zhang Zhixin, an associate researcher at the Institute of American Studies of the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations, wrote that the United States is actually doing this to ensure its dominant position in the fields of economy, trade, technology, and finance, and to rebuild an international system that is conducive to maintaining its own hegemony. A new political and economic order.

“At a time when the strategic competition between China and the United States is intensifying, the US Congress’ move is, on the one hand, to ensure a more favorable bargaining chip in economic and trade negotiations; Contain or delay China‘s rise.” Zhang Zhixin said.

So can America succeed? The answer given by the above-mentioned scholars is, “It can be successful within a certain range, but the impact will not be too great.”

She said that the World Bank, WTO, IMF and other international organizations, the United States as the main contracting party, has great influence. If there is a bipartisan unanimous vote to support these organizations, it will be very powerful. However, these international organizations are facing the dilemma of ineffectiveness in the context of the confrontation between China and the United States, and in actual trade, the US tariffs on China still continue during the trade war period, which is much higher than the tariffs set on developed countries under the WTO framework. Therefore, it will not change the current status of trade between the two parties.