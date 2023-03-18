Thuringia: Land of small and medium-sized towns

The fact that the number of inhabitants is no longer a measure is probably also due to the fact that Thuringia in particular is a remarkably homogeneously populated state. Small and medium-sized towns dominate here. There are 30 former residence cities of the old princes. In addition, the two free imperial cities of Mühlhausen and Nordhausen. They are a specialty of Thuringia. These cities have always taken over functions for the surrounding area: education, hospitals, markets.

In addition to the previous regional centers of Erfurt, Jena and Gera, the new state development program now also mentions Eisenach and the “functional regional center of southern Thuringia”. The cities of Suhl, Zella-Mehlis, Schleusingen and Oberhof form a so-called regional center as a whole.

That has the same after publication of the first draft in November, the cities of Gotha, Nordhausen and in the Saale arc Rudolststadt, Saalfeld and Bad Blankenburg came onto the scene. They say: Our economic strength, our location and our importance for the surrounding area are comparable to that of Eisenach and that of the “upper center of southern Thuringia”.

Es it’s about the future, not titles

The city of Gotha fears that settlement decisions for administrative locations, top-class educational institutions, public and private investment decisions and use of funds will be to its own disadvantage. According to a statement by the city, Gotha could be crushed between the two future regional centers of Erfurt and Eisenach.

The situation in Nordhausen is different. There is not a single regional center in the Thuringian planning region north, although Nordhausen and Mühlhausen also fulfill so-called regional central functions. Nordhausen has excellent development opportunities with the university, the theater and the A38 transport connection on the Ruhr area-Leipzig axis. People in Nordhausen complain that they are often not sufficiently recognized by state politicians.

second Draft in planning

Of course, classification as a major center can also influence settlements, according to the opinion in the cities that are now protesting against the draft of the LEP. It could result in higher subsidy rates or in municipal financial equalization. All cities, in the case of Nordhausen also the district and many citizens and institutions have now submitted statements on the first draft. The deadline expired on March 17.

According to the Thuringian Ministry of Infrastructure, the statements are now being viewed. The ministry has already said: in the case of Nordhausen, a network of regional centers with Sondershausen could be more promising. So far, however, there is no evidence of this. A second draft should be available by May, which can then be discussed again. A decision should be made this year and the new LEP should come into force by 2027 at the latest.

