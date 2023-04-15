Home » Why will the Monumental de Maturín be the headquarters of the Vinotinto? This said Jorge Giménez (+Video)
The president of the FVF confirmed that the Vinotinto team will play their first home match at the Monumental stadium in Maturín

The Monumental de Maturín will receive the Venezuelan team

This Friday, April 14, the president of the Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF), Jorge Giménez, confirmed that the national team Red wine will play their first home match at the Monumental de Maturín stadium, during the World Cup qualifiers.

The top leader of national football, explained that the aforementioned sports venue is in optimal conditions to receive the Venezuelan team in the pre-world cup.

Likewise, he praised the recovery and reconditioning work that has been carried out in the “Joya de Oriente”, highlighting the investment that has been made to carry out these tasks.

In the same way, he stated that Venezuela has not lost in the Monumental stadium and that the Creole team has good energy when it plays in the Monaguense capital.

Match at the Monumental de Maturín

Giménez reported that the match that will take place at this venue will be the duel against Paraguay, scheduled for the month of September, which would be the first for the Creoles as a local, heading to the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026.

What Jorge Gimenez said

Journalist, editor at La Verdad de Monagas. Sportscaster. TV Host in Monagas Vision: Moderator of the program “Deportes La Verdad”. Audiovisual production. lcda. in Social Communication.

