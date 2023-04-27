Why will the SIC investigate Claro and Movistar?

Corporations risk being fined $17.4 billion.

Because it appears that Colombia Telecomunicaciones (Movistar) and Comunicación Celular (Comcel-Claro) refuse to attend to their clients’ portability requests, the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce (SIC) has opened an investigation.

The User Protection Regime may have been violated, the SIC said in a statement, for allegedly restricting the right of individuals to freely select the operator of their choice through number portability.

According to the data collected by the superintendency, it is likely that Movistar and Claro are activating and billing their customers for a product without receiving their prior and explicit consent. The products called “Mejor Juntos” and “Loyalty Bonds” of Movistar and “Datos Plus” of Claro would be activated and charged by said operators, violating their freedom of choice of provider, plans and Telecommunications services.

This conduct would violate the rights of users since communications service contracts require the express acceptance of any modification thereof.

Four charges have been filed in the respective investigations against these communications service providers as a result of complaints made by users and other market participants that their portability requests were being denied.

ignoring the right of users to receive accurate, timely, complete and clear information that helps them make decisions about the service that is offered or activated. Modify the terms previously agreed with the users, imposing and charging them for services that they allegedly did not expressly accept. Disregarding the right of users to receive a copy of the contract for the provision of adjusted communications services during the billing cycle after the one in which the provider modified the original plan contracted by the consumer. Create and implement marketing tactics, promotions and/or offers that prevent users from freely selecting their service provider, which would ultimately result in the user’s continued use of the operator’s service.

Along with launching an investigation, a series of immediate and long-term administrative measures were imposed on Movistar and Claro to prevent them from restricting their customers’ freedom of choice of provider, maintaining their line, and activating without authorization. and verifiable of the mentioned products.

Companies could be subject to fines of up to 15,000 current legal monthly minimum wages ($17,400 million) in accordance with article 65 of Law 1341 of 2009 if it is shown that they engaged in the conduct described, even after having exhausted the administrative sanctions in all the stages of this process.

It may interest you: JEP authorized to intervene classified files of the extinct DAS

Claro stated that he was not informed of the investigation into this situation. “For the company, the client and compliance with the law are the priorities, which is why it acts transparently and complies with the requirements of the Number Portability Regime, with the deadlines established in the regulations for this process, and is always in constant communication with the SIC to implement the improvement plans in the processes, which are timely communicated to the authority”.

The company went on to say that, as it has done in the past, it has reported other businesses in the industry to various watchdogs when they violate the portability standard.

“The company reiterates that it acts within the parameters of the law, that it respects the rights of customers and that, together with the authority, it will continue to work in favor of the rights of users in the country,” the Claro statement read. .

Movistar has not ruled on these statements.