A number of branches of the Federal Assembly at home and abroad, most notably the offices of Al-Duwaim, Bahri, Saudi Arabia, boycotted the organizational workshop held by the Supreme Committee of the General Conference of the Assembly and apologized for participating in the workshop.

The boycotters accused the central executive office of carrying out practices that are inconsistent with the democracy and institutionalism it calls for.

The boycotters indicated, according to the political movement newspaper published today, Sunday, that the platform of the workshop that was held yesterday put forward a proposal to form a political office by appointment from the current structures.

They pointed out that there was a discussion about the proposal, and there was strong objection, on the grounds that an executive body cannot form a supervisory body.

