Wide interaction accompanies the verdict in the Bennani case

The hashtag “Tohamy Bennani” has been on social media platforms since Wednesday night, immediately after the Criminal Chamber of the First Instance Court of Appeal in Casablanca announced the verdict issued against the defendants in the case, whose chapters date back to the year 2007, and which was known as “the most famous case of disappearance in Morocco.”

The case of Al-Tuhamy Bennani received wide interaction from Moroccan activists and followers of the file from its early stages, as it sparked widespread controversy and attracted the attention of Moroccan public opinion and national and international newspapers, amid sympathy and wide praise for the struggle of “Al-Tuhamy Bennani’s mother” and her struggle over the years in order to reach the truth about the disappearance of her son in Mysterious circumstances reveal the circumstances of the case.

Some Moroccan activists considered that the verdict issued against the defendants was insufficient and did not heal the grieving of the grieving mother who had been fighting for 16 years in order to reach the truth, stressing that the crime committed by the perpetrators deserved a more severe prison sentence, while others said that the verdict was fair. And divine justice was achieved after many years.

Commenting on the ruling, Attorney Zainab Khayyar, of the Al-Tuhamy Bennani Defense Authority, said in a statement to the media that she is not satisfied with it in the absence of the rest of the parties, noting that the defense will appeal the ruling.

For her part, Al-Tohamy Bennani’s mother refused to comment on the judicial ruling that was issued on Wednesday evening against those accused of killing her son, stating that she has “full confidence in the judiciary, and at least recorded the conviction against the accused,” but she still demands to know the fate of her son’s body and his grave, and that she will continue “ battle.”

The Criminal Chamber of First Instance ruled a 20-year prison term against each of the two young men following the case of the killing of Al-Tuhamy Bennani, the then 17-year-old, when he went out with his friends in a car owned by one of them, but he did not return and no trace of him appeared, which is the case that I gained great sympathy from Moroccans amid campaigns demanding justice and an end to the mystery.

