A woman was a key player in the capture of Rubén Darío Viloria Barrios, alias Juancho, a drug trafficker who operated in Córdoba and the Urabá area of ​​Antioquia, who had an Interpol red circular against him.

The beautiful woman sought a way to get closer to ‘Juancho’, who at first took refuge in the facade of a merchant, believer and practitioner of the word of God in the municipality of Ciénaga de Oro, in Córdoba.

This situation allowed him to go unnoticed by the authorities in Córdoba in relation to his links to a network of drug traffickers and a multi-crime structure dedicated to committing homicides and extortion in Córdoba and Antioquia, according to information from the National Police.

Apparently, the different actions outside the law of alias Juancho led him to kill the sentimental partner of that woman, who later was a fundamental piece in his capture.

Seeking revenge, the woman made the criminal fall in love with her charms and, in the company of investigators from the Special Operations Group of the National Police, obtained evidence linking “Juancho” to actions outside the law.

“He coordinated the shipment of narcotics to Central America and from there to the United States, through ‘Go Fast’ type speedboats, with a monthly shipping capacity of approximately 1.5 tons of cocaine,” said Colonel Gabriel García, commander of the Metropolitan Police of Monteria.