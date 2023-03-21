Municipal Department 35 (Immigration and Citizenship), which has repeatedly come under criticism because of the long waiting times, is to be given a tuning. Starting in April, there will be eight monthly information and counseling sessions for groups of up to 170 participants. In addition, the staff will be increased by around 90 additional employees, said the responsible NEOS city councilor Christoph Wiederkehr in a broadcast on Tuesday. This should speed up the process.

The demand for Austrian citizenship has increased enormously since last year. Around 1,300 people per month would be interested in an information appointment with MA 35, a year ago this number was around 600, it said. Therefore, a new format for initial information talks has been developed, in which the legal requirements as well as the steps and documents required for a procedure are explained.

This is intended to prepare interested parties for the often lengthy process, says Wiederkehr. The aim is to use these measures to make the procedures more efficient and to increase the authority’s capacities by 50 percent by autumn. “In the long term, however, the citizenship law urgently needs to be modernized and renewed in order to prevent lengthy procedures,” the pink city councilor demanded.

The MA 35 was repeatedly criticized because of the long waiting times or its difficult accessibility. Among other things, the Vienna City Audit Office had criticized the grievances previously known to the media in a report.

According to the city, in 2022, out of a total of 20,606 naturalizations in Austria, almost 70 percent were carried out in Vienna by MA 35. 14,167 people were naturalized in Vienna last year. A large part related to the notifications made for citizenship for Nazi victims and their descendants.