by Wieland Gabcke

On the evening of April 14, 2020, Besma A. was lying on the sofa in her apartment in Einbeck. The 27-year-old listened to music and fell asleep. She was dead before midnight. A pistol shot hit her in the face. The shot was fired from a distance of about one meter, as an expert from the State Criminal Police Office testified at the Goettingen Regional Court.

Fatal shot in Einbeck with an illegally acquired weapon

Her husband, who was more than 20 years her senior, shot the gun. With a gun he owned illegally. When the police arrived at the scene of the crime, there were partially empty mulled wine and schnapps bottles on the living room table. The husband initially remained at large. Five months later he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Did you accidentally fire a shot while cleaning the gun?

These facts are more or less undisputed, after more than two years of hearings at the Goettingen District Court, with dozens of applications for evidence, numerous statements from police officers, experts and relatives of the dead. However, opinions differ greatly as to whether the husband shot his wife intentionally or by accident. After the shot was fired, the accused called 911 himself and stated that he may have accidentally shot his wife. A shot was accidentally fired while cleaning his gun.

The accused was intoxicated

The public prosecutor considers this version of the accused to be implausible. She suspects that the accused subsequently placed the alcohol on the table to give the impression that he was already drunk during the crime. The 51-year-old seemed oriented when he dialed the emergency number and when the officers arrived. It was only on the drive to the police station that there were signs of alcohol consumption. From this it can be concluded that the 51-year-old only drank after the crime. Even an accidental shot is not possible because the weapon has three safety systems.

Charges of treacherous murder

The accused only feigned the mistake. It was treacherous murder, according to the prosecutor. Because his wife was unsuspectingly lying on the sofa, fell asleep, then he shot her. The motive according to the indictment: his wife wanted to separate from him and might have taken the three children with her. Telephone conversations that were part of the evidence revealed that there were conflicts between the couple. The public prosecutor is therefore demanding life imprisonment for the 51-year-old accused.

Defense: Murder not proven

The defense considers the prosecution’s reasoning to be adventurous. The fact that the shot was accidentally fired cannot be refuted, the lawyers said in their closing argument. A motive for the murder could not be proven. My own tests with the weapon in the evidence room had shown that a shot could very well be fired if a rotary safety device on the side was not locked.

Criticism of investigative work by the police

The defendant’s lawyers also criticized the actions of the police at the scene. Evidence, such as a cloth that could have been used to clean the weapon, was not secured. It was unclear where and in what condition the pistol was at the time of the crime. A police officer is said to have removed the gun from the coffee table and placed it on a mantelpiece. The defense is asking for two years’ probation for their client – for negligent homicide and illegal possession of weapons.

Women’s rights groups criticize long process

The defense attorneys have unnecessarily lengthened the proceedings by constantly submitting new applications for evidence, criticize women’s rights groups. “And the defense tried to cast doubt on everything,” said Nele Möhlmann from the Utamara women’s meeting place. The women’s rights activist from Hanover founded the AG process support together with other women and observed the court proceedings from the beginning. On the days of the trial, the group also repeatedly held vigils in front of the district court in Göttingen, including when the verdict was announced.

Trial observer: wife was subjected to violence

Möhlmann is convinced that Besma A. was exposed to violence. She refers to the taking of evidence with voice messages, photos and testimonies from the sister and mother of the dead. “Besma has repeatedly described violence in voice messages and on the phone,” says Möhlmann. Her husband threatened to kill her. Injuries could be seen in photos that she sent her relatives. Nevertheless, the defense doubted whether Besma A.’s voice could actually be heard in the voice messages and that she had experienced violence. “It’s pretty bold to question that,” criticized Möhlmann.

Complete enlightenment by no means certain

The women’s rights activist is convinced that Besma A.’s death was a murder of a woman, a so-called femicide. Shortly after Besma A.’s death, many women from the Kurdish community contacted women’s counseling centers. “They were afraid that what happened to Besma A. would also happen to them,” says Möhlmann. Even before the husband’s arrest, groups active nationwide published 2020 an open letter to investigating authorities, state and federal ministers. With the request for a complete clarification of the case. In view of the evidence, however, it is by no means certain whether the Göttingen District Court can completely clarify the death of Besma A. with its judgment.

