Wii Sports, The Last of Us and more will be inducted into the Strong National Museum of Play Hall of Fame

Lo Strong National Museum of Play has decided to introduce some new titles within its World Video Game Hall of Famewhich collects some historical games from the gaming industry and showcases them in its premises.

To be chosen, in this case, were Wii Sports, The Last of Us, Barbie Fashion Designer and Computer Space. The first two are well known to all: the first is the famous multi-event sports game that has become a real mass phenomenon, thanks above all to its being included in a bundle with Nintendo Wii.

The other is the famous first installment of Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic action-adventure series. In addition to these we then find Barbie Fashion Designer, with a rather bizarre choice but probably linked to the celebrity of the character/toy and its effects on the videogame field, and Computer Space.

The latter is considered the “first commercial video game”, having been released in 1971 and therefore representing, perhaps, the first product of this type to be put on sale, through a very particular form.

Each year, the Strong Museum expands its hall of fame with new games, with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario Bros., and Tetris being introductions in the previous year’s edition. The museum in question is located in Rochester, New York.