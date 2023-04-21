Wild animals in Europe: is the bear coming back to Germany?

The Carpathian country in Romania counts one of the largest populations. A study commissioned by the Ministry of the Environment puts the number of bears in Romania at between 7,500 and 8,000. At the same time, the ministry considers a figure of 4,000 to be reasonable. Again and again the large fur-bearing animals tear sheep, rummage through rubbish bins, break into houses and stables or attack camping tourists.

In 2021 and 2022, the Department of Environment recorded 47 bear attacks on humans. Some attacks are fatal. If there is imminent danger, the mayors, supported by a local committee of experts, can now decide at short notice whether a bear should be shot.