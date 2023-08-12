Wild boar combs the park in Troisdorf – Rhineland – news

Encounters with several animals

The Schröters are not afraid of encountering the big animals, they are only in the park during the day. “But there are also dog owners here in the evenings. That can be dangerous,” they say. It would be best for the city to do something about the wild boar before anything serious happens.

A woman said she and her dog were massively attacked by a pig. A youth reported four animals from which he fled. Nobody got hurt. Nevertheless, they warn against going into the park and the adjacent forest after dark.

hunter informed

The public order office of the city of Troisdorf has already contacted the responsible hunter. But he couldn’t do anything because it was too dangerous to shoot in the residential area. The city is also in contact with the Rhein-Sieg district.

On this day, as on every day, Patrick Fischer is in the park with his dog Bella. He assesses the situation differently: “There have always been wild boars here, so we don’t have to panic.” The animal protection association Peta also advises this. If you encounter a wild boar, you should behave calmly and retreat slowly. If you are attacked, the opposite helps: clap your hands and make yourself big.

