Home » Wild boar combs the park in Troisdorf – Rhineland – news
News

Wild boar combs the park in Troisdorf – Rhineland – news

by admin
Wild boar combs the park in Troisdorf – Rhineland – news

Encounters with several animals

The Schröters are not afraid of encountering the big animals, they are only in the park during the day. “But there are also dog owners here in the evenings. That can be dangerous,” they say. It would be best for the city to do something about the wild boar before anything serious happens.

A woman said she and her dog were massively attacked by a pig. A youth reported four animals from which he fled. Nobody got hurt. Nevertheless, they warn against going into the park and the adjacent forest after dark.

hunter informed

The public order office of the city of Troisdorf has already contacted the responsible hunter. But he couldn’t do anything because it was too dangerous to shoot in the residential area. The city is also in contact with the Rhein-Sieg district.

On this day, as on every day, Patrick Fischer is in the park with his dog Bella. He assesses the situation differently: “There have always been wild boars here, so we don’t have to panic.” The animal protection association Peta also advises this. If you encounter a wild boar, you should behave calmly and retreat slowly. If you are attacked, the opposite helps: clap your hands and make yourself big.

See also  The region and relations with Rome

You may also like

Walk around the outlying grounds: relive the summary...

Carmen de Atrato: five candidates for mayor

With this eleven, VfB will start their first...

Côte d’Ivoire will provide a battalion of 850...

Border Patrol Discovers 235-Pound Methamphetamine Haul in Pick-Up...

Germany to restore 30 Leopard 1 tanks to...

CPPCC Holds Political Briefing to Discuss City’s Economic...

Parental allowance and CO2 price: Where the federal...

Can’t get the money back if the unfinished...

“August is Youth 2023”: Comfacauca strengthens the employability...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy