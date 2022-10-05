This is the estimate of animals present in the Piedmont area and the damage they would have caused to the agricultural world

IVREA. One hundred and five thousand. This is the number of wild boars estimated in Piedmont, on the basis of a study that analyzes and compares various classification systems. And, again on the subject of numbers, the estimated damage to agriculture in Piedmont, for the year 2021, is over 4 million and 300 thousand euros. Numbers that – certainly not today’s news – make the agricultural world ask for interventions and support.

From the beginning of September, on the basis of a regional ordinance signed by the vice president Fabio Carosso, in Piedmont you can hunt wild boar even at night, as long as you use a night vision device or other similar tools. The jerseys, therefore, have widened and the killing is on the agenda also in our area. The wild boars to be killed, in the province of Turin, would be about 26 thousand in a three-year period. Wild boar hunts are communicated to the administrations. The regional ordinance also establishes that the Region “compiles and publishes on its website a special list of assistants, or owners or conductors of funds specially trained and licensed to port a shotgun for hunting use, voluntary hunting guards and hunters identified by name in possession of specific training, which will be able to carry out operations to contain wild boars at the request of intervention of the owners or conductors of the funds concerned “. As regards the province of Turin, there are 77 names in the list of assistants for abatement plants, 11 in that of assistants for capture plants.