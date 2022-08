ROMA – The last fatal accident last Thursday, in Versilia. Between Viareggio and Torre del Lago, near Villa Borbone, a motorist crashed his car into a tree after colliding with a wild boar that had crossed his road.

The issue of wild boar overpopulation in Italy has become an out-of-control problem. For the invasion of the roads by wild animals, especially ungulates, in 2022 there was an accident every 41 hours, with 13 victims and 261 seriously injured.