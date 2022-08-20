Between press releases, protests, appeals and even the investigation of the Prosecutor’s office rages on Spice the battle on the Maggiolina boars. The premises: 12 days ago a family of wild boars entered the public park called della Maggiolina, the brigade intervened, the park was closed to the public and from that moment the dispute began. For a long time the Municipality and the Region have not been able to find a solution to overcome the impasse: the regional law provides for the killing but the Municipality, with a trade union ordinance, has instead requested the relocation of the wild boars in a safe place. Despite the interest of animal rights activists to find a suitable structure to welcome them, the situation has remained blocked so far. And the rides in the park remained closed, with heavy damage to the rides, so much so that there was also a demonstration of mothers and children in their defense.

In the meantime, one of the puppies was found dead in recent days. The carcass was recovered and an autopsy carried out by the veterinary health service ruled out that swine fever had killed the animal. But the results of the autopsy remain under strictest confidentiality. In fact, the regional veterinary surveillance has drawn up a report that has been filed with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the content of which, asl5 emphasizes, will not be disclosed. It is therefore not excluded that the boar cub did not die of natural causes or malnutrition.

And animal rights activists don’t give up. With a statement that has just come out, they sound the alarm. “For 12 days _ two wild boar mothers, Perla and Amara, and their 7 puppies have been locked up in the Maggiolina park in La Spezia waiting for an uncertain destiny. Their fault? Having crossed imaginary borders, having come out of the woods, having “dared” to enter the city. For 12 days, thanks to the permanent and determined mobilization of people and associations of solidarity, the two families have not been touched. Unfortunately, a few hours ago the news came that politics, completely indifferent to the mobilization in course, has made his decision: “killing” of all 9 wild boars, one-way trip to the slaughterhouse. Don’t believe who will tell you that this bloody solution is the only possible one. _ continue _ The tam tam of the many people and solidarity associations has managed to translate into the availability of a shelter, ready to welcome the two families immediately. For days the proposal has been on the table of the institutions, which however are silent, intending not to create re a virtuous precedent in the ongoing war on the wild “. And the animal rights activists are threatening to violate the collection of wild boars with their garrison.